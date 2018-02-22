A Liberal “View” of Christianity

From FreedomProject Media:
Vice President Mike Pence says God speaks to him and it's called mental illness. But Oprah says God will speak to her if He wants her to run for president, and liberals drool. It's not just Joy Behar (shown). Christianity is generally not tolerated in Hollywood and the entertainment industry; is this the new normal? And what about double standards?
In a recent interview with Ann Silvio, billionaire entrepreneur, Oprah Winfrey said she hasn't heard God's call to run for president. "Because if God actually wanted me to run, wouldn't God kinda tell me?" she explained.
But on The View, after playing a clip from a show called Celebrity Big Brother, disgruntled White House staffer Omarosa Manigault trashed Pence as an "extreme Christian" who has conversations with Jesus. The View panel then took shots at the VP's faith.
Behar ignorantly cackled,
"It's one thing to talk to Jesus. It's another thing when Jesus talks to you. That's called mental illness if I'm not correct. Hearing voices."
One of the best responses I've heard was from Fox & Friends co-host, Ainsley Airhardt, a Christian herself:
"... she [Behar] doesn't know Christ. She doesn't know the joy and the love that He provides to so many people, and so it just made me feel sorry for her."
To read the rest of this article and watch a related video, click here.
Photo: Joy Behar on The View