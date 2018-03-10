McDonald’s Flips Arches for UN’s International Women’s Day

In another ham-handed effort at political and cultural correctness, fast-food giant McDonald's flipped its globally recognizable arches logo around to make a giant yellow “W” March 8 in celebration of International Women's Day, the annual Marxist-inspired feminist fest fronted by the United Nations.

“Today – and every day – McDonald’s recognizes the extraordinary contribution of women,” McDonald's declared in a prepared statement, adding that “in celebration of women everywhere, we are flipping our iconic logo for International Women’s Day.”

While not every McDonald's across America flipped their signs, one high-profile example was the McDonald's restaurant in the Linwood section of Los Angeles (pictured), whose owner, Patricia Williams, obviously went through great effort and expense to make sure one and all knew that her stores were making a major statement for women.

In a statement ignoring the importance of teamwork that includes both men and women, McDonald's emphasized that “6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. Their strength and leadership help run the McDonald's business.”

While McDonald's was no doubt hoping for a laudatory public response over the non-news that it employs a lot of women (as does the entire fast-food industry), what it got instead was a barrage of social media fodder charging that the majority of those women earn a less-than-living wage at McDonald's. Not a little of the backlash came from the liberal do-gooders who constantly lobby for minimum wage hikes — which would, of course, negatively impact the bottom line for McDonald's and other fast-foodies. “Hey @McDonalds, maybe instead of a cheap PR stunt where you make the M a W to 'support' women, you do something real — like paying your workers a living wage,” tweeted Democratic Coalition Executive Director Nathan Lerner.

Others got into the spirit, as well. “How about you pay your workers a living wage?” wrote one Twitter user. “That would PROVE that you actually honor and celebrate women.” Another responded to McDonald's own self-promoting Tweet by writing: “You could also provide livable wages, better benefits, equal pay, legitimate career paths for the future, paid maternity leave.... Or you can flip a logo upside down — that works too.”

This is not the first time McDonald's has used its powerful marketing platform to suck up to a politically approved “minority.” As earlier reported by The New American, in June 2017 several McDonald's restaurants across the nation rolled out rainbow-themed french fries in an effort to play up to homosexual activists for their annual “gay pride” exhibition.

For example, the “gay” fries were served between June 9 and 11 at three Washington, D.C., area McDonald's restaurants located along the route of the June 10 Capital Pride Alliance homosexual parade. Additionally (and predictably), McDonald's restaurants around San Francisco also offered rainbow fries throughout the “gay pride” month of June.

In a prepared statement, a McDonald's spokesperson declared that the “rainbow fry boxes are a fun way to show our support of the LGBTQ community using one of McDonald's most iconic and recognizable items. However, these fry boxes are 'small potatoes' in the grand scheme of our commitment to this community.” The spokesperson went on to insist that McDonald's is “proud to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ community, including our employees, customers, and beyond, each and every day.”

Not surprisingly, McDonald's was not the only corporation to offer a wink and nod to the homosexual lifestyle. Other sponsors that leant their endorsements to “gay pride” celebrations included Marriott International, Capital One, UPS, Geico, Red Bull, AT&T, Wells Fargo, State Farm, Starbucks, IKEA, Coldwell Banker, Coca-Cola, American Airlines, GAP, Heineken, Kaiser Permanente, and Citibank.

Photo: AP Images