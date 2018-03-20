Atheist Group Targets Voluntary Student Bible Study

The atheist Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) continues to target the freedom of students to voluntarily meet at school for Bible study. This time it is Indian Creek Middle School near Wintersville, Ohio, where the secularist busy-bodies have demanded that Bobbyjon Bauman, a local clergyman who runs an outreach to young people called the Valley Youth Network, stop conducting a voluntary lunch-time Bible study club for interested students.

In a threatening letter to the superintendent of the Indian Creek School district, FFRF attorney Christopher Line charged that it is “unconstitutional for the district to offer religious leaders access to befriend and proselytize students during the school day on school property. This predatory conduct is inappropriate and should raise many red flags. The district cannot allow its schools to be used as recruiting grounds for churches during the school day.”

In his accusatory secular epistle, Line warned Superintendent Chappelear that in allowing allowing Bauman to conduct the friendly and fun Bible club on campus, the district had “unconstitutionally entangled itself with a religious message — in this case, a Christian message. This practice alienates those non-Christian students, teachers and members of the public whose religious beliefs are inconsistent with the message being endorsed by the school.”

Brushing aside the voluntary nature of the club, and that the scores of kids who have attended have done so because they wanted to meet together, Line turns to the supposed separation of church and state to warn Chappelear that the district “must immediately discontinue allowing Mr. Bauman, or any other preachers, access to students during the school day.”

The phrase “separation of church and state” is found nowhere in the Constitution, which does say (in the First Amendment) that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The intent of the establishment clause was to prevent the federal government from establishing a government-sponsored church along the lines of the Church of England. In more recent times, federal courts have interpreted “an establishment of religion” to include even school prayer and have extended the First Amendment’s scope to include not only Congress but also the states and their public schools.

In a post on the Valley Youth Network Facebook page, Bauman noted that 165 Indian Creek Middle School students had opted to attend the lunch-time Bible club on February 23. “I shared the gospel with them using Romans 6:23 as the touchstone verse,” the youth pastor recalled. “None of the kids in any of the four Bible study groups even knew what the word ‘gospel’ meant, so I was able to share with them the significance of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Additionally, he noted, the students who attended “were very responsive to the message and we had 30 of them request Bibles because they didn’t own one, so next week, we will be bringing them Bibles.”

The Valley Youth Network explains that its mission is “to reflect Christ in the Upper Ohio Valley area through unity of purpose with the goal of reaching students for Christ and facilitating their growth”in their Christian faith.

As of this writing, the school district had not responded to the FFRF threat, and the Valley Youth Network continues to impact young people throughout the area.

Photo: FatCamera/E+/Getty Images