Air Force Restores Officer Disciplined for Same-sex Marriage “Discrimination”

The Air Force has reversed its decision against a decorated officer who was wrongly disciplined after he declined to sign a certificate of appreciation for the same-sex spouse of an airman under his command.

As previously reported by The New American, Colonel Leland Bohannon is an experienced pilot with over 3,000 flight hours in such aircraft as the B-2A and B-52H bombers, as well as the recipient of the Bronze Star (for service in Afghanistan), the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Air Medal. While his 20-plus years of Air Force service had made him eligible for a merit-based promotion to brigadier general, in October 2017 Bohannon found the promotion shelved and his career in jeopardy when he declined to sign an unofficial certificate of “spousal appreciation” for the “husband” of a retiring homosexual service member.

Even though a two-star general had agreed to sign the certificate in place of Bohannon, when the retiring airman discovered that Bohannon had not signed the document himself, he filed a formal Equal Opportunity (EO) complaint, alleging that Bohannon had unlawfully discriminated against him on the basis of his sexual orientation.

Amazingly, Air Force investigators agreed that Bohannon was guilty of discrimination, “because he did not personally sign an optional, unofficial certificate, even though he successfully obtained a far superior signature on the certificate,” explained First Liberty Institute, the conservative legal advocacy group that represented Bohannon in the case. “The Air Force investigation acknowledged that Col. Bohannon requested a religious accommodation, but stated that even if it had been granted, it would not change the outcome or Col. Bohannon’s ‘guilt.’” As a result of the decision by Air Force officials, Bohannon was passed up for his expected promotion to brigadier general.

First Liberty filed an appeal of the discipline against Bohannon, noting in a letter to Air Force officials that there is “no requirement that a commander issue a spouse certificate. Moreover, the instruction does not require the commander to personally sign a certificate, should one be issued.”

Among those going to bat for Bohannon was Representative Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), who joined other lawmakers in sending a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, requesting that the Bohannon be given a religious accommodation and that his damaged career be restored.

On April 2 Wilson granted that request, notifying Lamborn that the director of the Air Force Review Boards Agency had agreed with Bohannon's appeal.

“The director concluded that Colonel Bohannon had the right to exercise his sincerely held religious beliefs and did not unlawfully discriminate when he declined to sign the certificate of appreciation for the same-sex spouse of an airman in his command,” Wilson wrote.

While Wilson emphasized that the Air Force has a duty to treat all personnel fairly and without discrimination, she agreed that in Bohannon's case, the Air Force met its obligation “by having a more senior officer sign the certificate.”

Predictably, Mikey Weinstein of the atheist-leaning group Military Religious Freedom Foundation found reason to gripe over Bohannon's victory, calling the Air Force decision “nothing more than an attempt to officially condone bigotry. This is an attempt to subordinate man's law to God’s law. Everyone in the military takes an oath to protect the constitution, not the Bible.”

However, Hiram Sasser of First Liberty Institute said that his group was “very pleased” with the decision for Bohannon. “This is clear evidence that the Trump administration is helping to right the ship at the Pentagon,” he said. “However, we must remember that at every level of the government there are bureaucrats who actively resist President Trump’s efforts to preserve and protect religious freedom. We must do whatever we can to support the administration in this fight.”