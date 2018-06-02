U.S. School Kids Told to Declare Submission to Allah

Twelve and 13-year-old students in West Virginia were ordered by a government school teacher to declare their submission to Allah, the Islamic God, as part of the Muslim declaration of faith known as the shahada. The assignment sparked outrage among parents, and comes amid similar scandals nationwide.

The controversial exercise called for students in 7th grade social studies to write out the words of Islamic conversion in Arabic calligraphy. It was reportedly part of a packet on “world religion” that was sent home with students.

The shahada (shown), which students were ordered to write in Arabic, is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is a declaration of faith in Allah and in Mohammed, a man Islamic holy books describe as his “messenger.” While there is plenty on Islam in the packet, there were no Bible verses, no Ten Commandments, and no Lord's Prayer.

Parents were furious. “I saw the assignment of writing the Shahada in Arabic. Their excuse was calligraphy,” said Rich Penkoski, a father of one of the students who also runs a Christian ministry, told the Christian Post. “I was like, ‘Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!’ First of all, calligraphy was invented in China 3,000 years prior to Muhammad. The fact that they were trying to get my daughter to write that disturbed me.’

“I said, ‘That is not happening. My daughter is not doing that,'” Penkoski continued. “My daughter told me that if she didn’t do the assignment then she was going to get a [detention] slip.”

The same father was forced to raise objections last year when the same government school showed his daughter a video of two high-school boys together in bed with a sex toy.

After parental outrage ensued, school officials claimed the packet was “optional” and that students were not required to complete it. But parents say that is not what their children were told, and that the school appears to be trying to mitigate the potential legal ramifications.

The scandal follows similar incidents with government schools promoting Islam all across America. In 2015, more than 7,000 Tennessee parents complained that their children were forced to write that “Allah is the only God [sic].” Students in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and other states have faced similar coercion.

It seems that these days, any religion except biblical Christianity is not just accepted, but promoted, in government schools all over America — once among the most Christian nations in the world. From Islam and Hinduism to atheism and humanism, as long as Christ is not mentioned, the tax-funded government indoctrination centers are happy to push it. Christian parents, beware.

Photo: screen-grab of the shahada from teacher-created resources

Alex Newman is co-author of Crimes of the Educators, and a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Related articles:

Middle School Tells Students That Islam Is the “True Faith”

Christians Urged to Pull Children From Public Schools

Public Schools Teach Compassion Toward Islamic Suicide Bombers

“No God but Allah”? Father Protests “Pro-Muslim” Curriculum at Son’s School

Education Malpractice

Common Core: A Scheme to Rewrite Education

Twisting Children’s Minds With School Textbooks

Sexually Explicit High-school Textbook Outrages Calif. Parents

Ex-Textbook Company Exec. Admits: Common Core Has Anti-American, Anti-Christian Agenda

Bill Would Let Floridians Challenge Inappropriate School Material

UN Demands More Globalist Propaganda in School Textbooks

Bill to Shut U.S. Education Department Introduced in Congress

UN Speaks Out Against School Textbooks in America

UN: Gov’t Must Control Private Schools Because of “Human Rights”

UN Plots Future of Education: Creating Green “Global Citizens”

Homeschooling Offers Hope

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment Thank you for joining the discussion at The New American. We value our readers and encourage their participation, but in order to ensure a positive experience for our readership, we have a few guidelines for commenting on articles. If your post does not follow our policy, it will be deleted. No profanity, racial slurs, direct threats, or threatening language. No product advertisements. Please post comments in English. Please keep your comments on topic with the article. If you wish to comment on another subject, you may search for a relevant article and join or start a discussion there. Comments that we consider abusive, spammy, off-topic, or harassing will be removed. If our filtering system detects that you may have violated our policy, your comment will be placed in a queue for moderation. It will then be either approved or deleted. Once your comment is approved, it will then be viewable on the discussion thread. If you need to report a comment, please flag it and it will be reviewed. Thank you again for being a valued reader of The New American. © 2015 The New American. All rights reserved

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.