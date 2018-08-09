FDA Buying Tissue From Aborted Babies for Implantation Into “Humanized Mice”

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “presolicitation notice” published on June 13 stated that the federal agency intended to award a sole source contract to Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc., (ABR) because it “is the only company in the U.S. capable of supplying tissues suitable for HM research. No other company or organization is capable of fulfilling the need.”



The notice defined just what type of tissue the FDA was looking for: “ABR is the only company that can provide the human fetal tissue needed to continue the ongoing research being led by the FDA. Fresh human tissues are required for implantation into severely immune-compromised mice to create chimeric animals that have a human immune system.” (Emphasis added.)

Reading further, the FDA report reveals the bizarre, Frankenstein-like objective of the research: “The objective is to acquire Tissue for Humanized Mice.”

A report published online by the Congressional Research Service under the title “Fetal Tissue Research: Frequently Asked Questions” asked and answered the following question:

How is fetal tissue acquired for research?

Fetal tissue used in research is obtained from elective abortions. Under certain rare circumstances, fetal tissue may also be obtained from a miscarriage, also called a spontaneous abortion…. Because the timing or recognition of a spontaneous abortion or ectopic pregnancy is unpredictable, … the fetal tissue collected under these circumstances is often not suitable for research purposes.

Unlike fetal tissue obtained after a miscarriage, therefore, tissue obtained after an elective abortion is deemed “suitable.”

The report also quoted a Harvard background paper supplied to the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives stating that that mice with human immune systems “are engineered to this condition only by means of the use of human fetal material” and that this material can only come from aborted babies not from miscarriages.”

The CNS report concluded: “Thus, by issuing a contract to acquire human fetal tissue to use in making mice with human immune systems, the FDA is using federal tax dollars to create a demand for human body parts that must be taken from babies who are aborted.”

Image: gorodenkoff via iStock / Getty Images Plus

