Controversial "Roe v. Wade" Movie Reveals Truth About Infamous Supreme Court Case

The upcoming controversial movie Roe v. Wade is projected to open in theaters the winter of 2019. The feature-length movie, produced by actor and producer Nick Loeb, is the true account of the infamous 1973 Supreme Court case that overturned states’ rights, legalizing abortion throughout the country and altering the course of the nation.

The film will not only unveil the truth of the abortion industry, but also its agenda. According to the movie’s gofundme website, “Roe v. Wade is the untold story of how people lied, how the media lied, and how the courts were manipulated to pass a law that has since killed over 60 Million Americans.”

In a synopsis of the film on the website, we find that the opening scene goes back to the roots of the abortion movement, with Margaret Sanger’s speech at a Ku Klux Klan meeting describing her goal to reduce the African-American population. Sanger was the founder of Planned Parenthood and is synonymous with the abortion agenda. Her infamous “Negro Project” was put in place to create a “cleaner race” and “weed out the unfit.” In a letter to Clarence Gamble, president of the American Eugenics Research Association, Sanger addressed her fear that “the Negro population” was figuring out the plan “to exterminate” them. Sanger, whose racism has been ignored by the major media, wrote:

We should hire three or four colored ministers, preferably with social-service backgrounds, and with engaging personalities. The most successful educational approach to the Negro is through a religious appeal. We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.

In an interview with The New American, Nick Loeb explains his inspiration in producing the film:

Everyone in America has heard of the case but no one knows the true story of how it came to be, and when I learned about all the people involved and the conspiracy, I found that this was a fascinating story that everyone should learn about.

In contrast to Sanger was Dr. Mildred Jefferson, whom the movie also introduces. Dr. Jefferson was the first African-American woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School in 1951. Becoming active in the right-to-life movement in 1970, Jefferson went on to become the second president of National Right to Life in the country. She joined with other pro-life activists in fighting against the legalization of abortion, believing that “abortion was the number one killer of African-Americans.” Making a cameo in the movie as Dr. Jefferson’s mother is Dr. Alveda King, also an executive producer of the movie and a niece of Martin Luther King.

The movie shows how a then-naïve Norma McCorvey, the case’s “Jane Roe,” was deceived and manipulated into her roll in the subversive agenda to legalize abortion. Then-abortionist Dr. Bernard Nathanson (who later rejected abortion), along with feminst Betty Friedan, searched the country for a pregnant girl to help further their cause. Finding McCorvey, they led her to believe she could get an abortion if she would sue. McCorvey never got an abortion, but still remained America’s icon of “liberation” for women, even after recanting her earlier pro-abortion stance.

Exposing the administrative corruption and manipulation of the media that helped forward the overturning of the state abortion bans, the movie continues on to show the outcome of some of those who fought to legalize the murder of millions of babies to come. As a result of sonograms, Dr. Nathanson came to realize he was taking the lives of babies. He also admitted to lying in order to further the abortion agenda and became a leading pro-life activist. Norma McCorvey, also, became a leader and speaker for the pro-life movement.

As expected, the production has run into many obstacles from actors walking off the set to filming venues canceling after finding out Roe v. Wade is a pro-life film. The major obstacle however, according to Loeb, was “trying to make a period film with over 170 scenes, 74 actors, and 1000 extras, for under 10MM in 22 days.” Unsurprisingly, raising awareness through social media has been an issue, with Facebook banning crowdfunding and advertising for a time, before eventually lifting the ban.

Loeb’s goal is to have the film in over 1000 theaters, as he hopes “to educate the American people in the truth of what happened and why.”

With that truth is the very real possibility for change. With a desire to see past the lies and manipulation, America can begin to take back what it has been losing for 45 years.

Photo: https://www.gofundme.com/roevwademovie