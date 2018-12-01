This Christmas Remember — These Companies Fund Planned Parenthood

As the Christmas shopping season heats up, pro-life corporate watchdog group 2ndVote is raising a red flag about companies that fund abortion giant Planned Parenthood.

America’s busiest abortionist, Planned Parenthood performs over 300,000 of the murderous procedures by its own count each year. And right there beside Planned Parenthood are such companies as Starbucks, Allstate, Avon, Kraft, Pepsi, United Airlines, and scores of others helping to pony up over 25 percent of Planned Parenthood’s $1.3 billion in yearly revenue, reported 2ndVote recently.

The conservative group explained that it compiled the list of companies and groups that directly or indirectly support Planned Parenthood “so that you as a consumer can know if your dollars are funding an agenda that violates your pro-life values.”

Among the companies that give money to Planned Parenthood directly, or through their support of third-party pro-abortion groups, are such all-American names as Jell-O, Quaker Oats, John-Deere, Whirlpool, Walmart, Del Monte Foods — the list goes on. Click here to view 2ndVote’s entire list of companies that support Planned Parenthood and abortion.

Additionally, 2ndVote has compiled a list of conservative companies that pro-life and pro-family individuals can feel comfortable supporting during the holiday season. The list includes such businesses as Patriot Mobile, Bass Pro Shop, Ace Hardware, Overstock.com, and Tractor Supply, all of which 2ndVote identified as conservative leaning.

“The Christmas shopping season brings in about one third of annual revenues for major retailers, making this time of year the best time to make an impact with shopping dollars,” 2ndVote executive director Robert Kuykendall told DailyCaller.com. “That is why 2nd Vote focuses on providing conservatives with information on the best alternatives for Christmas shopping.” He noted that 2nd Vote monitors thousands of companies “to find which retailers won’t use our dollars to fund the left’s agenda.”

On the flip side, one of the top companies 2ndVote has discouraged individuals from patronizing is retail giant Target. “Target’s decision to allow men into women’s bathrooms and changing rooms was the deciding factor for millions of conservatives to become activist shoppers,” Kuykendall said. “Our subscribers saw Target cared more about pushing the LGBT agenda than valid safety concerns.”

Other retailers conservative Christmas shoppers might want to stay away from this holiday season include Walmart, Home Depot, and Victoria’s Secret, as seen in 2ndVote’s list of retailers with low scores.

Kuykendall said that these major retailers “have terrible records of supporting liberal activists and pushing leftist causes,” noting that in addition to its transgender bathroom policy, Target funds pro-abortion, pro-sanctuary city, and anti-2nd Amendment groups.

And as for Walmart, Kuykendall said the ubiquitous big-box discount store “is a corporate supporter of similar organizations as well as the left-wing Center for American Progress.”

Photo: fbxx/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus