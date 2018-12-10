Atheist Group Demands Removal of Christmas Display From Michigan School

The Michigan Association of Civil Rights has entered the war against Christmas this year, demanding that a display depicting the Three Wise Men from the biblical Christmas story be removed from the roof of the Velma Matson Upper Elementary School in Newaygo, Michigan.

Mitch Kahle, founder of the atheist group, insisted in a letter to the Newaygo school superintendent that the display, which has been part of the community’s holiday traditions since the 1940s, somehow violates the First Amendment’s supposed prohibition of religious displays on government property. “Public schools are institutions of knowledge,” intoned Kahle in his missive to Superintendent Peggy Mathis, “not temples of religious ideology. ‘Three Wise Men’ following a ‘star’ is clearly designed to convey the Christian nativity story, while the ‘Star of David’ is the preeminent symbol of Judaism.”

Kahle went on to say that his group is demanding that “all religious symbols be removed from Velma Matson Upper Elementary School. Newaygo Public Schools must not display, own or maintain these or any religious symbols in the future.”

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Mathis defended the display, writing that it fulfills a “legitimate secular purpose.” She insisted that the district is “both upholding the community’s tradition of celebrating a public holiday and attempting to point towards the importance of wisdom, knowledge, and open-mindedness.” She noted that the Wise Men have been described as “the scientists of their time. The ‘wise men’ are found in secular and other religious traditions outside of Christianity.” She added that “there is no evidence that they were Jewish or Christian before their travels and there is nothing noted in the Christian Bible to indicate anything about any religion they practiced after their travels.”

Mathis pointed out that “to my knowledge, no one has been led to faith, or driven from faith, by this display that has spanned more than half a century. To my knowledge there is no case law that prohibits the depiction of three non-Christian middle eastern men on camels that are seeking wisdom. Our display has a legitimate secular purpose.”

Not surprisingly, Newaygo residents unanimously support the display. “It’s just a symbol of our community,” Newaygo resident Amy Postma told told a local television station. “It has always been there and we love it. You can’t just take away something that we’ve always done. It’s not harming anyone. It’s not hurting anyone, so live and let live.”

Another resident, Lowell Godfrey, recalled that his father was one of the local high-school students who constructed the Christmas display. “My dad helped build those in shop class in the old school back in the 1940s,” he wrote in a Facebook post, adding that “the school should have a class on world religions and as a project for the class have students create more artwork (like those 3 Wise Men), representative of other religious groups, and add them to the display.”

Thus far nearly 3,500 individuals have signed a petition defending the display and calling for it to remain on the roof of the school. “Show that our community wants the Three Wise Men left alone!” reads the petition. “Show the group who are asking for the wisemen to be taken down that our community wants them there!”

Image: Screenshot from blackchristiannews.com