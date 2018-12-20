Atheist Group Attacks Air Force Base for Helping Needy at Christmas

Leave it to atheist activist Mikey Weinstein and his Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF). Weinstein recently got wind of the efforts of personnel at the Grand Forks, North Dakota, Air Force Base to volunteer with the Salvation Army in order to help the needy during the Christmas season.

According to the Grand Forks Herald newspaper, Weinstein quickly flew into action after officials at the Air Force base sent an e-mail to base personnel offering them an opportunity to volunteer as Salvation Army bell-ringers and such during duty hours. Weinstein claimed that “about 40 military members contacted him because they said they felt the base was showing religious favoritism,” reported the Herald. According to Weinstein, the efforts by base personnel to help the Salvation Army help the needy during the Christmas season somehow violated the First Amendment’s supposed separation of church and state and constituted a breach of Air Force Standards.

According to the Herald, “Air Force Standards say leaders ‘must ensure their words and actions cannot reasonably be construed to be officially endorsing or disapproving of, or extending preferential treatment for any faith, belief or absence of belief.’”

Declared Weinstein: “There’s no problem with the Salvation Army. The problem is with the Air Force singling it out and endorsing a non-federal entity.” However, even more heinous, complained Weinstein, because the Salvation Army represents a Christian outreach, “this is a direct violation of the no-establishment clause of the First Amendment.”

Weinstein argued that while military personnel are allowed to volunteer during duty, the First Amendment’s supposed separation clause bars them from volunteering for religious organizations while they are on the government clock and in uniform. “The problem is it’s during the duty day,” he complained. “That’s when the American people are paying for members of the military to provide national defense, not support one particular version of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through an organization like the Salvation Army.”

He also claimed that personnel who received the e-mail felt pressure to volunteer because the invitation had come from higher-ranking officers. However, thus far no base personnel have stepped forward to corroborate Weinstein’s claim.

The Herald reported that “Weinstein raised concerns with base officials in Grand Forks but was directed to the 25th Air Force in Texas, which oversees the Grand Forks base. Sonja Coderre, director of public affairs, responded to Weinstein with a statement that did not address his concerns, but said, Airmen ‘have donated thousands of hours in community service across a wide array of charities, to include the United Way, Humane Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Wounded Warrior Project, just to name a few. In each and every case, we seek to do so in a way that upholds our Air Force core values, governing guidance and applicable law.’”

Dissatisfied with Coderre’s reasonable explanation, Weinstein demanded that higher-ups at the Grand Forks Air Force Base send a follow-up e-mail to base personnel apologizing for their insensitivity and “unconstitutional” behavior. Predictably, thus far no such e-mail has been sent, prompting Weinstein to threaten to file a grievance with the Department of Defense Inspector General.

As with his past campaigns to squelch religious freedom in the military, Weinstein has received plenty of push-back in this case. Todd Starnes of Fox News reported that in response to Weinstein’s attack against Grand Forks Air Force Base, First Liberty Institute, a conservative group defending religious liberty, “jumped to defend not only the Air Force base but also the airmen who volunteered for the Salvation Army's Christmas event.”

In a letter to base officials, First Liberty attorney Michael Berry assured that for personnel to volunteer with the Salvation Army “is not only permissible but is consistent with the highest standards of the Air Force mission.” Berry noted that the Constitution “does not prohibit active duty service members, reservists or Department of Defense employees from voluntarily participating in community service events with the Salvation Army.”

He added that military regulations are clear that voluntary service is fine as long as there is no Department of Defense endorsement of any non-federal entity. “Excluding the Salvation Army purely because of its religious identity and character sends the wrong message, and exhibits the kind of anti-religious hostility against which the Constitution guards,” wrote Berry.

He concluded that “the MRFF’s demands that you exclude such an organization from voluntary community service participation purely because of its religious identity not only defies logic, but is unsupported by law.”

Image: jsmith via iStock / Getty Images Plus