Judiciary Committee’s Democrats’ Christmas Message: Committed Catholics Unwelcome on Federal Courts

Leftists on the Senate Judiciary Committee spent the last days of summer smearing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as an out-of-control drunk and rapist.

Last week, they attacked the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic men’s group. The Knights, the committee’s prevaricating radicals say, is an “extreme” group because it opposes abortion and other fashionable sexual causes that conflict with Catholic teaching.

The occasion of the latest smear was the Democrats’ questionnaire sent to Brian Buescher, whom President Trump picked to serve on the on the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska.

So just in time for Christmas, the committee’s Democrats have another message in keeping with the season: Catholics are unfit to serve on a federal court if they do not share views of the radical Left that committed Catholics are unable to support.

Feinstein Targets Knights In Written

Senator Mazie Hirono (shown) of Hawaii rained down the heaviest barrage on the Knights. She called the Knights “extreme” in an obvious attempt to paint Buescher as “extreme” because the 43-year-old Republican nominee has belonged to the organization for 25 years.

“The Knights of Columbus has taken a number of extreme positions,” Hirono claimed in introducing a two-part question. “For example, it was reportedly one of the top contributors to California’s Proposition 8 campaign to ban same-sex marriage,” she averred.

“If confirmed,” Hirono asked, “do you intend to end your membership with this organization to avoid any appearance of bias?” And “If confirmed, will you recuse yourself from all cases in which the Knights of Columbus has taken a position?”

Buescher answered that he will follow the code of conduct for federal judges.

Noting that the Knights opposed federal funding of abortion and published a report that contraceptives can adversely affect a woman’s health, Hirono asked Beuscher if he agreed with the statements.

Buescher answered that discussing political issues is inappropriate for a nominee to a federal court.

Hirono also suggested, without evidence, that Buescher might not treat litigants in his courtroom fairly or impartially because of his Knights membership.

Kamala Harris continued the scurrilous attack by asking whether he was “aware that the Knights of Columbus opposed a woman’s right to choose when you joined the organization,” and whether he agrees with the factually correct statement that “abortion is ‘the killing of the innocent on a massive scale.’”

A pro-abortion extremist who brazenly lied about Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings, Harris asked Buescher whether he knew the Knights opposed “marriage equality,” a question that falsely suggests two members of the same sex can be married.

As would be expected, Buescher said he did not recall what the Knights’ statements on those matters were when he joined a quarter-century ago, and again, that the code of conduct for judges, which demands impartiality, prohibited him from answering.

But, Buescher said, “I will faithfully apply all United States Supreme Court and Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals precedent on all issues, including Roe v. Wade.”

Harris even asked whether being a homosexual or “transgender” is an “immutable characteristic.” Citing the judicial canon, Buescher did not answer.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking minority member on the committee, also focused on abortion and tossed in a few questions about gun control, in particular the nominee’s views on the Heller decision. In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the “Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.”

Again, Buescher said he would be obliged to rule in accordance with precedent established by the court.

Senator Cory Booker, the New Jersey leftist, also asked whether Buescher could be impartial given his “deeply troubling” statements about abortion and “troubling” statements about “LGBTQ rights.”

100 Percenters

All the committee’s Democrats except one are pro-abortion — with 100 percent ratings from NARAL ProChoice America, a rabid pro-abortion lobby group. Senator Chris Coons dropped to a shockingly low 97 percent because he voted against the baby-killing industry on one of the 25 matters with which the group calculated its ratings.

Pro-abortion leftists on the court are particularly hostile to Catholic nominees. When Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic with seven children (two are adopted) appeared before the committee in September 2017, Feinstein declared that she was quite disturbed about Barrett’s “dogma.”

Feinstein’s attempt to subvert the Constitution’s ban on a religious test for public office failed. Barrett now sits on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Photo of Mazie Hirono: U.S. Customs and Border Protection