March for Life Declares "Pro-Life iIs Pro-Science"

In spite of the government shutdown with many empty facilities and streets around D.C., the National Mall was filled Friday with marchers for the nation’s largest pro-life rally. Every year the March For Life makes an impact on D.C., and the world at large, as people from all over the world travel to support our greatest human right, the right to life. This 46th year was no exception, as an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 people rallied to the theme, “Unique From Day One, Pro-Life is Pro-Science.”

This theme encapsulated the scientific evidence that life begins at conception, as the March for Life explains on its website:

Being pro-life is not in opposition to science. It’s quite the opposite in fact! Medical and technological advancements continue to reaffirm the science behind the pro-life cause — that life begins at fertilization, or day one, when egg meets sperm and a new, unique, human embryo is created.

From the moment of fertilization, our DNA is present, whether it’s 23 pairs of chromosomes or 22.

The unique fingerprint that each of us has – distinguishing us from any other human on the planet, is determined by that DNA at day one! Right from the beginning of life, you are becoming the unique, incredible, unrepeatable person that you are!

The site goes on to list quotes and recourses to support the claim, one example being:

Every human being alive today and, as far as is known scientifically, every human being that ever existed, began his or her unique existence in this manner, i.e., as one cell. If this first cell or any subsequent configuration of cells perishes, the individual dies, ceasing to exist in matter as a living being. There are no known exceptions to this rule in the field of human biology. — James Bopp, ed., Human Life and Health Care Ethics, vol. 2

Addressing this topic, the speakers of the rally drew consistent applause and cheers from the crowd as they shared their stories, plans, and achievements, and encouraged action in the pro-life arena.

Opening the rally was March For Life president Jeanne Mancini. Calling abortion the social injustice and enormous human rights issue that it is, she inspired the audience to march “to end the human rights abuse of today.” She noted that more than 60 million babies have died since the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, in which abortion was legalized across the nation.

After Mancini’s introduction the audience was greeted by Vice President Pence and the Second Lady, making a surprise appearance, and many speakers, including Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, Abby Johnson, founder of And Then There Were None, and Katrina Jackson, a state representative from Louisiana who is a Democrat.

Stating that “Life is winning in America once again,” Pence gave an encouraging speech about the forward momentum of the pro-life movement, and the support of the sanctity of life that can be expected from the current administration.

Shapiro passionately called the belief that abortion is not murder a “lie” we have created and fallen for. He said that, with abortion, we are erasing children, our most prized possessions, from our future.

Lamenting her past experience as a director for Planned Parenthood, Johnson told about her current ministry, “And Then There Were None.” She also discussed her upcoming pro-life movie, Unplanned, coming to theaters this spring.

Jackson, one of several democrats present on stage, emphasized the importance of being pro-life regardless of one's sex, race, or political affiliation.

After these and other inspiring talks, the crowd moved through the street, slowly, but surely, toward the Capitol Building. With banners that read, “Pro-Science, Pro-Women, Pro-Life”, and “Babies Grow in the Womb, & Only Living Things Grow,” the diverse group took a stand for the millions of lost lives, with the hope of bringing the murdering to an end.

The late Norma McCorvey, also known as Jane “Roe” in Roe v. Wade, eventually saw the evil in abortion and became a pro-life advocate. After being a substantial part of the cause of so many deaths, she worked the rest of her life trying to turn peoples’ minds and hearts toward healing and life.

Remembering her regretful words, “I long for the day that justice will be done and the burden from all of these deaths will be removed from my shoulders,” may we also work diligently to share the message of life and the information from this year’s rally and stop the holocaust.

Photo of March for LIfe in Washington: AP Images