“God Performs Way More Abortions Than I Do,” Says “Nasty Woman OB/Gyn”

Self-described “Nasty Woman OB/Gyn” Dr. Leah Torres (shown), an abortionist based in Salt Lake City, Utah, was in the news again recently, responding via Twitter to a pro-life individual’s tweet wondering what God thinks of Torres’ vocation killing pre-born babies.

“Everyone seems to assert they know what god thinks, so have at it,” shot back Torres to Jake Highwell’s query concerning Torres’ occupation. Referring to the tragedy of miscarriage, Torres went on to brazenly charge that “God performs way more abortions than I do.”

The pro-life outrage to Torres’ comment was overwhelming, with one respondent reminding Torres that “most miscarriages are because of an issue with the pregnancy/non viability,” while “most abortions are viable pregnancies. But you know that.”

Another pro-lifer responded to Torres: “Trying to decipher what God thinks can be difficult, but I’m reasonably certain he’s not offing children because they’ll get in the way of some exciting career opportunities.”

A third tweeted to the abortionist that “you believe in evolution. So it’s evolution’s fault, not God’s. And we won’t touch [on] how massively offensive it is to compare someone’s tragic miscarriage to purposefully killing a baby in an abortion.”

Torres is perhaps most notorious for her Twitter post in March 2018 that revealed the savage cruelty that drives many abortionists. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Torres declared: “You know fetuses can’t scream, right?” Torres went on to proudly explain: “I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx.” She added that “I won’t apologize for performing medicine.”

Covering the story, LifeSiteNews.com noted that Torres was unclear as to whether “she meant spinal, umbilical, or vocal cords.” The pro-life news site explained that “umbilical cord transection is a method of abortion. During such an abortion, using the ultrasound for guidance, the physician then punctures the amniotic membrane, inserts an instrument into the uterus, grasps the cord, and with another instrument cuts the cord. The physician must then wait for the fetal heart activity to cease, which usually occurs after ten minutes.”

Among the pro-life leaders responding to Torres’ callous tweets was Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life of America, who noted that the abortionist’s comment “reveals the callousness and complete disregard for human life that is the hallmark of the abortion industry. Joking about killing pre-born babies reflects the lack of respect for human dignity.”

Similarly, Patrina Mosley, director of Life Culture and Women’s Advocacy at the Family Research Council, said that Torres’ “cold portrayal is more proof that the abortion industry is pro-death. It not only takes the life of a child, but it deadens the heart to feel compassion. Realities like this explain why more Americans are becoming pro-life.”

The most compassionate pro-life response came from former Planned Parenthood abortion clinic director Abby Johnson, who now works to save pre-born babies and their mothers. “Dr. Torres will come under fire and be vilified for her statements by many, but not by me,” said Johnson. “Having worked in the abortion industry myself, I know how hearts can be hardened, and dark humor is used as a way to cope with the reality of what you are doing.”

Johnson said that she and her pro-life partners would pray for Torres, adding that “we would love to help her find a new job and healing from her time working in the abortion industry.”

Father Frank Pavone of Priests for Life echoed the theme of redemption in his comments, noting that in his interaction with abortionists, he has found that “when they dehumanize their victims, they also dehumanize themselves. Both of these things are obvious in [Torres’] heartless comments.”

Pavone said he thought it was beneficial “that the public is hearing these words for themselves. Let them be shouted from the rooftops, so that we can break the denial in our society about how horrific abortion is.” He added that “hearing these disturbing things is the first step towards repenting of them.”

As a prolific tweeter of brazen and callous pro-abortion rhetoric, Torres may ultimately help to prove Father Pavone’s point. In November 2018, the abortionist took to Twitter to make the bizarre declaration that a pre-born baby must somehow seek permission to dwell in his or her mother’s womb.

“To become a fetus, one needs permission to reside in someone’s uterus and put that person’s health in jeopardy,” Torres tweeted.

She followed up shortly thereafter that “a fetus has whatever rights bestowed on it by the person whose body it resides in. No one nor nothing uses my body without my permission.”

Photo of Dr. Leah Torres outside Utah State Capitol

