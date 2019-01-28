A study released last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that just under two percent of high school students said they were “transgender,” meaning their sense of gender identity did not align with their sex at birth

The report is the first released by the CDC that asked transgender-related questions among a large number of students, Reuters cited unidentified experts.

Thirty-five percent of the transgender students said they had attempted suicide in the previous year, compared with about seven percent of those who did not see themselves as transgender, the CDC study found. This startling figure should indicate that young people who identify as “transgender” have a much higher rate of psychological disturbance leading to severe depression than those who do not.

The CDC report found that “transgender” youth were far more likely than non-transgender students to use cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and prescription opioids as well.

Reuters noted that the findings of the CDC survey were similar to an analysis released last fall in JAMA Pediatrics, a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association. The JAMA study showed that transgender youth were nearly six times as likely to attempt suicide as their heterosexual peers.

Severe depression among transgender individuals leading to attempted — or even successful — suicide has been long documented. A report in The New American back in 2014 observed that many “transgender” people regret switching their sexual identity. That article cited a much earlier report from The Guardian in 2004 that quoted Chris Hyde, the director of the University of Birmingham's aggressive research intelligence facility (Arif). Said Hyde: “There’s still a large number of people who have the surgery but remain traumatized — often to the point of committing suicide.”

Many young people who identify as “transgender” have not had surgery but remain biologically the same as before, while “identifying" as a member of the opposite sex, dressing as such and insisting on having access to public restrooms that match their identity rather than their true gender. Yet, according to the CDS study, even these are prone to severe depression leading to attempted suicide.

The reason for this psychological trauma can be found in marks made by Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the former psychiatrist-in-chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital, who said in a commentary in the Wall Street Journal in 2015 that transgenderism is a “mental disorder” that merits treatment, that sex change is “biologically impossible,” and that people who promote sexual reassignment surgery are collaborating with and promoting a mental disorder.

McHugh also reported on a then-current study showing that the suicide rate among transgendered people who had reassignment surgery is 20 times higher than the suicide rate among non-transgender people. The transgendered person’s disorder, said McHugh, is in the person’s “assumption” that they are different than the physical reality of their body, their maleness or femaleness, as assigned by nature. It is a disorder similar to a “dangerously thin” person suffering anorexia who looks in the mirror and thinks they are “overweight,” said McHugh.

