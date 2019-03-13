NY Abortion Law “More Hideous” Than China's Infanticide

In this interview with The New American foreign correspondent Alex Newman, Women’s Rights Without Frontiers President Reggie Littlejohn noted that New York's radical new abortion law is “more hideous” than even infanticide programs in China. The reason is that even the mass-murdering Communist Chinese dictatorship does not murder the baby as it is being born, as New York law now permits. “This has become known as a 'birthday abortion,' and I just think it is inhumane and it's hideous that members of their legislature actually got up and cheered,” she said. Littlejohn also condemned the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Planned Parenthood for their participation in Communist China's monstrous forced-abortion programs.
