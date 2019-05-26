Vermont’s Republican Governor to Allow Radical Abortion Legislation to Stand

Vermont's GOP governor, Phil Scott (shown), will do nothing to block radical abortion legislation from becoming law, according to a spokesperson for the governor's office. H. 57, considered one of the most "expansive" abortion measures in the nation, passed Vermont's House and Senate in mid-May, and Rebecca Kelly, a spokesperson for Gov. Scott, confirmed that the measure "will become law" — meaning that the governor will either sign the bill or simply allow it to become law by default. Kelly said that “Governor Scott has always been pro-choice and he has said he will not veto the bill.”

As reported by LifeNews.com, the measure is "even more radical than the New York law that passed in January," and will define abortion as a “fundamental human right," giving a pregnant woman the freedom to kill her pre-born baby at any time up to birth.

Mary Beerworth, executive director of Vermont Right to Life, lamented that while pro-abortion activists insist the law simply codifies state abortion regulations that are already in place, the stark truth is that Vermont now has "the most radical, pro-abortion legislation in the country. This will codify in statute unlimited, unregulated elective abortions.”

Beerworth added that pro-abortion activist in Vermont "wanted to go further than New York, and they have. New York has a health exception [for late-term abortions], and it’s probably going to be abused, but Vermont has nothing. Nothing.”

By contrast, Meagan Gallagher, head of abortion giant Planned Parenthood's Vermont franchise, rejoiced over the murderous legislation, declaring that "Vermont has established itself as the shining example for all other states by acknowledging that every person is capable of — and must be trusted to — make their own health care decisions without government interference."

However, as reported by LifeNews, before H. 57's passage "Beerworth said the bill would allow abortionists like Kermit Gosnell to continue practicing without consequences. A Philadelphia abortionist, Gosnell was convicted of murdering three newborn babies and contributing to the death of a female patient, as well as dozens of other crimes in 2013. 'There would be nothing we could do about' someone like Gosnell if House Bill 57 passes, Beerworth said."

In related news, the Catholic News Agency reported that on May 7, "Vermont’s legislature advanced Proposal 5, which would write a right to abortion into the state’s constitution. Before this can happen, it must be passed once again by the 2021-2022 legislature, and be approved by voters in the November 2022 election."

Should the measure ultimately pass, Vermont would become the first state to make unfettered abortion a constitutionally protected right.

Photo of Gov. Phil Scott: AP Images