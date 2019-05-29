Franklin Graham Asks for Day of Prayer for President Trump

On May 21, evangelist Franklin Graham posted a message on his Facebook page announcing that — along with more than 250 other Christian leaders — he is asking followers of Christ across our nation to set aside next Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for President Trump.

Graham is the son of the late prominent evangelist Billy Graham and is president of Samaritan’s Purse (an evangelical organization) and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

In his Facebook post, Graham explained why he was asking for prayers for the president:

President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency. In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God.

This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.

Graham ended his post with a passage from Ephesians 6:12: “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

A post on the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association website featured a statement from faith leaders calling for June 2 to be a special Day of Prayer for the President, asking that “God would protect, strengthen, embolden, and direct him.” The statement was followed by a lengthy list of the faith leaders who signed the statement.

The signatories included a number of well-known Christians, among them: Jerry Falwell, Jr., president of Virginia’s Liberty University; Dr. James Dobson and his wife, Shirley Dobson, of the James Dobson Family Institute; former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee; former Ambassador Alan Keyes; Alveda King, director of Civil Rights for the Unborn; the televangelist Paula White-Cain, who heads Trump’s evangelical advisory board; and former Representative Michele Bachmann.

The Huffington Post noted that three former presidents of the Southern Baptist Convention, America’s largest Protestant denomination, and the current general superintendent of the Assemblies of God, America’s largest Pentecostal denomination, pledged to participate in the day of prayer.

Photo: AP Images

