Monday, 03 June 2019

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary on Heather Hobbs' Story in the Works

Written by 

In this exclusive interview, Heather Hobbs shares first with The New American the announcement of the documentary in the works about her life. The documentary, titled ’Kill The Evidence,’ follows the points of her adult life, including the recommend abortions for her children, stemming from rape and medical diagnosis.

