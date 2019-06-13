Cartoon Network Promotes LGBT ‘Pride’ to Children

One of America’s most popular children’s television channels is promoting June as homosexual LGBTQ “Pride” month, using characters from one of its top shows. In a post accompanied by characters from the Powerpuffs Girls animated series, the Cartoon Network tweeted: “We want to wish everyone a HAPPY PRIDE and encourage all of our LGBTQ+ fans to stand proud all year long.” (Upper part of the tweet is shown at right; lower part below.)

In an effort to maximize the Twitter post’s social media reach, it was accompanied by hashtags #pride, #happypride, #powerpuffyourself, #pridemonth, and #powerpuffgirls.

While promoting itself as airing “the best in original, acquired, and classic entertainment for youth and families,” the Cartoon Network has made it clear that its idea of “family” includes homosexual couples. In 2018 the Cartoon Network show Steven Universe featured a female character, Ruby, taking a knee and proposing to another female character, Sapphire. This year on its website, the network is promoting Steven Universe “made of love” merchandise that includes homosexual-themed apparel and memorabilia. The website is also offering a Steven Universe “reunited” throw pillow “celebrating” the two lesbian cartoon characters on their “wedding” day.

And in its series finale last year, the Cartoon Network show Adventure Time featured two female characters kissing each other on the lips, apparently confirming years of viewer speculation that the two cartoon characters were lesbians.

The Christian Post noted that while the Cartoon Network’s online store “only sells to parents or adults, children are just a click away from seeing listings for Steven Universe LGBT-pride pins, a Steven Universe rainbow-themed ‘made of love’ patch and even a Steven Universe ‘kissing tote bag.’”

The Cartoon Network is not the only children’s channel to promote the homosexual lifestyle. In 2016 Nickelodeon featured a same-sex couple on its Loud House cartoon series. And in May Hulu announced more than a dozen new episodes of its series The Bravest Knight, which features two “gay” men raising a young girl as their daughter. In a press release Hulu applauded itself with the observation that The Brave Knight is “breaking boundaries” by “featuring a household with two dads (Sir Cedric and Prince Andrew), making it one of the first children’s television series with an openly gay main character.”

The announcement added that “The Bravest Knight continues Hulu’s commitment to connecting with kids and families through bold approaches in storytelling, and continues to be a supporter of LGBTQ content and creators.”

Also in May, The New American reported that the popular PBS children’s animated series Arthur had introduced the homosexual agenda into its storyline by featuring the same-sex “marriage” of longtime character Mr. Ratburn, a rat, to his aardvark “partner” Patrick. On the air for over 20 years, the daily PBS cartoon show targets four- to eight-year-old children, often dealing with sensitive issues such as cancer, diabetes, dyslexia — and now the homosexual lifestyle.

In the episode entitled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” title character Arthur and his friends are invited to attend Mr. Ratburn’s wedding, “and assume he is marrying Patty, a female rat,” reported The New American. “But when they realize that Patty is actually Mr. Ratburn’s sister, it isn’t long until they see their teacher walking down the isle with Patrick, his soon-to-be ‘husband.’ The realization that Mr. Ratburn is gay and is marrying a man prompts one of the children to observe: ‘It’s a brand new world!’”

"Happy Pride Graphic": Cartoon Networks tweet