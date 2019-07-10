There’s an LGBTQ Moment Lurking in “Toy Story 4”

It may seem like nothing much, but an LGBTQ moment appears to have been included in the latest installment of the popular children’s Toy Story animated film franchise. Much like the micro-second “Popcorn” frames dropped surreptitiously into 1950s moves to subconsciously persuade theater patrons to make a visit to the concession stand, it seems that subtle same-sex domestic moments are being dropped into children’s videos in an effort to condition kids to accept homosexual behavior as normal — and even warm and cozy.

In a high-five to Pixar and Disney, the companies responsible for Toy Story 4, the editors at the UK’s Gay Times reported that while the latest installment of the adventures of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the Toy Story gang is “every bit as magical and visually impressive as we knew it would be, one thing we didn’t expect to see was LGBTQ characters, no matter how insignificant to the overall story they were.”

The pro-homosexual news site goes on to explain that at the very start of the film, “when Woody’s new owner Bonnie goes for her first day of kindergarten, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene where one child is dropped off by two moms. Later, the moms return to pick up their child and give them a hug.”

While the lesbian moment was “certainly not the major representation that queer people have been waiting for,” the news site continues, “it’s still important. This is one of the biggest movies of the year, after all, and will be seen by millions of all ages around the world.”

The example of pro-homosexual representation was so small that not even the eagle-eyed reviewers at MovieGuide caught it. The Christian, pro-family movie watchdog site gave Toy Story 4 a resounding thumbs-up, applauding it for its “very strong Christian worldview, with overt self-sacrifice for the benefit of saving others, plus very strong moral elements, including an emphasis on loyalty, caring, relationships, with the villain being transformed by the redemptive self-sacrifice.”

It took the ladies at OneMillionMoms.com to warn parents of the lovable cartoon movie’s gratuitous LGBTQ moment. “The scene is subtle in order to desensitize children,” the moms observe. “But it is obvious that the child has two mothers, and they are parenting together.”

They go on to write that “many families probably plan on seeing this movie if they haven’t already, and will be blindsided by this subtle but obvious promotion of the LGBTQ lifestyle. Not to mention there was a brief comment made about not hiding in a closet also in the movie. Some children may not catch this reference, but it was extremely unnecessary as with the lesbian couple. Both were brief and didn’t need to be included since it didn’t add to the story plot at all. These ‘blink and you will miss’ moments were included strictly to push an agenda.”

The concerned mothers go on to note that “Toy Story 4 is the last place parents would expect their children to be confronted with content regarding sexual orientation. Issues of this nature are being introduced too early and too soon. It is extremely common yet unnecessary. Disney has decided once again to be politically correct versus providing family-friendly entertainment. Disney should stick to entertaining instead of pushing an agenda and exposing children to controversial topics.”