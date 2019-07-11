Thursday, 11 July 2019

Update on Assisted Suicide Bill in Oregon

Pro-Life speaker Heather Hobbs shares with The New American where SB 579 currently stands, which is also known as "Death with Dignity Act." The pending bill aims to create an exception and lift a required 15-day waiting period for patients who have less than 15 days to live.

