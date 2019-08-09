“Demented and Evil”: Hollywood Film Portrays MAGA Folks as Prey for Elitist Hunters

Hollywood is a place that is truly without shame. As leftist elites — many of whom work in entertainment industry — continue to blame President Trump, “gun culture,” and “white supremacism” for the mass shootings of last weekend, word comes of a new movie with a rather revealing premise. The Hunt, featuring Hillary Swank and Betty Gilpin, tells the tale of elites kidnapping people, who look suspiciously like the Left’s characterization of Trump supporters so that they can be hunted as prey.

That is the premise of the film — no kidding. The kidnapped prey of the film are referred to by the elitist hunters as “deplorables.” So Hillary Clinton’s legacy is well represented in the film. The original title for the film was Red State vs. Blue State.

Billed as “dark satire,” The Hunt is scheduled to be released on September 27, although in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton, and Gilroy, California, Universal Pictures has pulled some ads and is said to be “rethinking” its strategy for the movie’s release.

“Out of sensitivity to the attention on the country’s recent shooting tragedies, Universal Pictures and the filmmakers of ‘The Hunt’ have temporarily paused its marketing campaign and are reviewing materials as we move forward,” a Universal spokesperson told Fox News.

The trailer for the film shows that the kidnapped characters are from states and areas that tend to vote Republican. In the attached trailer, victims are from “Wyoming,” “Mississippi” and “Orlando.”

“The violent, R-rated film from producer Jason Blum’s Blumhouse follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Kim Masters and Tatiana Siegel. “It features guns blazing and other ultra-violent killings as the elites pick off their prey.”

Blum, who once worked for alleged serial pervert Harvey Weinstein at Miramax, is famous for producing edgy, low-budget films such as Paranormal Activity (2007), The Purge (2013), the Oscar-nominated Whiplash (2014), and Get Out (2017).

Amazingly, the virulently anti-Trump Blum is being given the conservative treatment by some in Hollywood for allegedly portraying the Trump-supporting characters as the “good guys” in the film. The leftists should not despair, however. Blum is famous for plot swerves and also for making franchises out of his films. Paranormal Activity franchise has grown to six films. The Purge has spawned four films — the latter ones depicting Christians and conservatives as soulless monsters. Even if the so-called deplorables are the “good guys” in The Hunt, Blum likely plans a professional wrestling style “heel turn” soon.

Tim Young, a comedian and political satirist who makes his living make light of the issues of the day, believes that the The Hunt goes too far. “Why would anyone think it’s a great idea to have a movie about hunting down someone who doesn’t agree with them politically? It’s remarkable to me that the Left blames Donald Trump’s rhetoric for violence, then literally spends millions to normalize the killing of people based on politics,” Young told Fox News.

Because the plot of the film is so absurd, Blum and Universal can hide behind their assertion that The Hunt is nothing but “dark satire.” But the same could be said about a film that showed liberals or illegal immigrants or transgendered people being hunted by stereotypical rednecks, couldn’t it? Yet, that film is not made; nor should it be. Normal human beings recognize that the premise of such a movie would be too disgusting to contemplate.

But not so with a film fantasizing about the killing of Trump supporters for sport. That leftist fantasy can be indulged, so long as the Trump supporters are shown as the “good guys.”

Dan Gainor, vice-president of the Media Research Center told Fox News, “This certainly shows Hollywood for what it really is — demented and evil. At a time when journalists try to blame President Trump for every act of violence in the world, wannabe Tinseltown terrorists are making sick murder fantasies about right wingers.”

In a time where American citizens are rightly concerned about a possible “civil war” based on political ideology, the release of this movie seems irresponsible, at best. Just this past week, noted leftist and cannibal Reza Azlan called for a genocide of Trump supporters. The rhetoric is extremely hot right now, and the release of a leftist killing fantasy won’t calm anyone down. It can only make matters worse.

When Jonathon Swift wrote Gulliver’s Travels, the prose was sufficiently absurd to clearly indicate that it was a satirical story. Not so with The Hunt, which improperly blurs the line between fantasy and a leftist wish. Hunting down Trump supporters and killing them seems like an all-too-real fantasy for today’s Left.

