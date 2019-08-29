Thursday, 29 August 2019

Rep. Mike Hill: Red Flag Laws & Right to Life Bill

Written by 

Rep. Mike Hill of Florida talked with Dr. Duke Pesta regarding a couple of hot topics concerning today's culture. The first topic being gun control and red flag laws, Rep. Hill expressed his concern for the law, deeming parts of it unconstitutional, but praised other aspects of it. The second topic involved Hill's bill he's working on - a right to life bill. He mentioned that he was coming at it from a different angle than what most lawmakers have tried in the past.

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Beto’s Response to Man Who Asks If His Life Had "Value" Day Before He Was Born
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA