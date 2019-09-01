Hypocritical Politicians Condemn Texas Shooting

Democrats’ staggering hypocrisy was on full display following another mass shooting in west Texas on Saturday. Without knowing the details — who the shooter was, his mental condition, his history, his motivation — the fact that he apparently used a semi-automatic rifle to murder seven people and wound more than 20 others was enough for them to vent their anti-Second Amendment feelings once again. In the process, they exposed their hypocrisy.

Each of them supports abortion. In other words, murdering an unborn person is acceptable to these Democrats vying for their party’s nomination for president but, once born, a person’s murder is a terrible thing to contemplate.

Beto O’Rourke: “More information is forthcoming, but here’s what we know: We need to end this epidemic.”

Julián Castro: “My prayers are … that each will find the strength within us to act … to act boldly, swiftly.”

Joe Biden: “I’m heartbroken, sickened and angry. Weeks after the horror in El Paso, another community in Texas has been terrorized by gun violence. Enough. We must end this epidemic.”

Elizabeth Warren: “I’m heartsick for the victims of this latest mass shooting in Odessa and Midland. We shouldn’t have to live with this near daily fear and horror. We’ve already lost far too many to gun violence — Congress must act now.”

Kamala Harris: “I’m sick of this. America is sick of this. We need to act.”

Andrew Yang: “We must do all we can to curb the scourge of gun violence in this country.”

John Delaney: “We have to take action. Universal background checks, banning assault weapons, [passing] red flag laws and more.”

The Texas Department of Safety reported that the rampage began when two state troopers attempted to stop a car on Interstate 20 that was travelling westbound near Midland, Texas at around 3:15pm Saturday afternoon:

Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the male driver (and only occupant in the vehicle), pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots toward the DPS patrol unit.

The patrol unit was occupied by two Troopers, and one was hit by the gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene and continued shooting innocent people, including a Midland police officer and an Odessa [a town about 20 miles from Midland] police officer. The Trooper is in serious but stable condition, and the two other officers are in stable condition.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect commandeered a U.S. Postal Service truck, continued driving west into Odessa, shooting people at random on Interstate 20 and in the city before being cornered by law enforcement officers. In the gun battle that followed, the shooter was killed by police.

According to AP,

Authorities identified the shooter as Seth Aaron Ator, 36, of Odessa. Online court records show Ator was arrested in 2001 for a misdemeanor offense that would not have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms in Texas, although authorities have not said where Ator got his weapon.

Ator acted alone and federal investigators believe the shooter had no ties to any domestic or international terrorism group, FBI special agent Christopher Combs said.

And yet Democrat hopefuls had all the information they needed to promote their agenda and in the process display their towering deceit.

Most egregious was the Tweet from Cory Booker: “A 17-month-old baby [was wounded]. It’s perverse that we live in a society where this is allowed to happen.”

What’s perverse, Mr. Booker, is that 18 months earlier this baby was still in her mother’s womb. And if her mother had decided to abort her rather than carry her to term, you wouldn’t have shed a tear.

Booker has pledged to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prevents taxpayer monies from being used to pay for abortions, to codify Roe v. Wade into permanent law as well as nominate only pro-abortion judges to the federal bench.

Elizabeth Warren is guilty of the same cant. In her “reproductive rights” plan she wrote, “We must build a future that protects the right of all women to have children, the right of all women not to have children, and the right to bring children up in a safe and healthy environment.” Even if that means killing babies who don’t fit her worldview where murder before birth is acceptable but is not okay afterwards.

Joe Biden switched his position on the Hyde Amendment to placate pressure from others even more radical in their worldviews about life and he now supports “federally funded health care for all women”, including federally funded abortions. A practicing Catholic (so he claims), Biden said during a vice-presidential debate in 2012 that while he is personally opposed to abortion, “I just refuse to impose that on others.”

Kamala Harris is even more hypocritical in her position, if that’s possible. Under her proposal, states’ rights attempting to “infringe” on a mother’s right to murder her child while in her womb would be overridden: “As president I will stop dangerous state laws restricting reproductive rights before they go into effect.” She also backs undoing the Hyde Amendment, making Roe v. Wade part of federal law, and appointing only judges that are pro-abortion.

If there’s any positive coming out of Saturday’s mass shooting in Midland and Odessa it’s the exposure of the towering hypocrisy by Democrats who think it’s okay to murder children in the womb but decry their murder outside of the womb. Murder is murder. It doesn’t matter where it happens.

