World Religions In Bed With New World Order - Behind the Deep State

In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman exposes the Deep State's efforts on the "religion" side of the New World Order equation. Under the guise of "Religions for Peace," key globalists are uniting the world's religious organizations behind globalism, the United Nations, UN Agenda 2030, and global indoctrination masquerading as education, and so much more. The Bible clearly condemns this, and yet many self-proclaimed Christian leaders are involved. What's going on here? Watch the video to learn more.
