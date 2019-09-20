Friday, 20 September 2019

ANTIFA Calling Child Protective Services On Conservative Families

Heather Hobbs shares with The New American her family's recent run ins with Child Protective Services. Hobbs shares that numerous fake reports have been called in to CPS in order to target her family. Heather also shares that isn't isolated to her family, and that there is an alarming trend that is developing among the radical left.

