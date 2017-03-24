Mugged by Reality: Male Gawker in Disneyland Ladies Restroom Ogles With Impunity

If you’re a “very progressive woman” who is OK with transgender bathrooms and just fine with “gay marriage,” congratulations: you’ve just passed the first semester of Cultural Progressivism 101 — with flying colors. However, the bad news is that probably sooner rather than later you (or your daughter, sister, mother, or grandmother) will be mugged by truth and consequences. Perhaps literally mugged, robbed, and raped — an escalating danger in public restrooms. Or “mugged,” perhaps, as Kristen Quintrall was recently, in a ladies restroom at Disneyland. Not physically, literally mugged, mind you, but the experience was traumatic nonetheless, as her blog article on the incident makes apparent. That mugging got this liberal, PC mom re-thinking some of her progressive dogma, which is a hopeful sign. Her story has gone viral and is forcing many others, likewise, to re-examine the socially destructive political correctness that is assaulting us at every turn.

Mrs. Quintrall and a dozen other moms with children in tow were subjected to a collective mugging by a man at Disneyland, the home of Mickey Mouse, Snow White, and the Little Mermaid. “I didn't know if I was going to write this blog or not,” she states, on her website, The Get Real Mom. “A part of me was scared it'd be shared as some transgender hot piece about yet another homophobic mom lashing out at Disney and then I'd have to deal with the wrath of the internet telling me to kill myself. So let me be clear. This isn’t that story. This is a story about a biological man in the women’s restroom, but we need to discuss some gender issues.”

Here’s how she described her backstory and the incident on her blog:

I’ve lived in Los Angeles for over a decade and have seen my fair share of transgender/gender fluid people. They in no way offend me. I'd consider myself pretty progressive and tolerant of most things.... But how transgender people feel, how they choose to dress or any surgeries they get, don't infringe on any parts of my life, so I support their decision to live as they see fit. I've also seen my fair share of transgender women in the women's restroom before.... Men ... who were in some stage of transition and making every attempt to be a woman from mascara to heels. Transgenders who certainly felt comfortable in the women's room and probably frightened to go into the men's. At these times, I smiled ... I peed ... and life went on. But 2 weeks ago something very different happened.

I was at Disneyland with my son, my friend and her son.... I went to the bathroom while she watched our boys in their strollers, and then I did the same. (For anyone who’s tried to fit a stroller in a bathroom stall, you get it).

I was off to the side waiting with the two boys, when I noticed a man walk into the restroom…. He just stood off to the side and leaned up against the wall. At this point I’m like, “WTF? Ok there is definitely a very large, burly man in a Lakers jersey who just walked in here. Am I the only one seeing this?" I surveyed the room and saw roughly 12 women, children in tow, staring at him with the exact same look on their faces. Everyone was visibly uncomfortable. We were all trading looks and motioning our eyes over to him ... like "What is he doing in here?” Yet every single one of us was silent. And this is the reason I wrote this blog.

“Culturally Bullied Into Silence”

Quitrall suddenly realizes that a profound — and profoundly disturbing — social change has been foisted on us in a relatively short period of time. We have been “culturally bullied into silence.” She comments:

If this had been 5 years ago, you bet your *** every woman in there would’ve been like, “Ummm what are you doing in here?”, but in 2017? The mood has shifted. We had been culturally bullied into silence. Women were mid-changing their baby’s diapers on the changing tables and I could see them shifting to block his view. But they remained silent. I stayed silent. We all did. Every woman who exited a stall and immediately zeroed right in on him ... said nothing. And why? B/c I and I’m sure all the others were scared of that “what if”. What if I say something and he says he "identifies as a woman" and then I come off as the intolerant ***hole at the happiest place on earth? So we all stood there, shifting in our uncomfortableness ... trading looks. I saw two women leave the line with their children. Still nothing was said. An older lady said to me out loud, “What is he doing in here?” I’m ashamed to admit I silently shrugged and mouthed, “I don’t know." She immediately walked out, from a bathroom she had every right to use without fear.

“Let me be clear,” Quintrall continues, “This was totally a man.... And let me be clear, my problem wasn’t JUST that there was a man in the restroom. Its that he wasn’t even peeing, washing his hands or doing anything else that you’d do in a restroom. He was just standing off to the side looking smug ... untouchable ... doing absolutely nothing. He had to have noticed that every woman in the long line was staring at him. He didn’t care. He then did a lap around the restroom walking by all the stalls. You know, the stalls that have 1 inch gaps by all the doors hinges so you can most definitely see everyone with their pants around their ankles ….”

The “GetRealMom” most likely had no idea that she would be forced to get this real when she chose the name for her blog site. Her anguish is palpable, as her residual common sense wrestles with the political correctness dogmas of the cultural marinade in which she has been steeped throughout her young life. She knows that something is terribly, morally wrong with this picture and she’s desperately seeking answers. She writes:

So yes ... there were women and small children using the restroom and this man was walking around knowing no one would say anything. So here I am ... writing this blog, because honestly I need answers. We can’t leave this situation ambiguous any more. The gender debate needs to be addressed ... and quickly. There have to be guidelines. It can’t just be a feeling. I’m sorry. I wish it could, but it can’t.... But this notion that we’re shamed into silence b/c we might offend someone, has gone too far. There was a man in the bathroom. Not transgender. There was a man who felt entitled to be in the woman restroom, because he knew no one would say anything. There were 20-25 people by the time I left, who were scared and uncomfortable by his ominous presence. And the only thing stopping us, was our fear of political correctness and that the media has told us we don’t know what gender is anymore. I never want to be in the position again. Im not asking for permission to tell transgender people to get out my bathroom. I need to know it’s ok to tell a man, who looks like a man, to get the f*&% out. Gender just can't be a feeling. There has to be science to it.

The Long-range LGBTQ Subversion Agenda

Like millions of other Americans who have been subjected to decades of gender bender/gender blender propaganda, Kristen Quintrall has unconsciously swallowed the “transgender” poison. As we pointed out here nearly 20 years ago (“The Queering of America”), two of the architects of our current LGBTQ political correctness, homosexual activists Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen, provided a detailed game plan for the psychological “overhauling of straight America” in their 1989 bestseller entitled After the Ball: How America Will Conquer Its Fear and Hatred of Gays in the 90’s. Kirk and Madsen, Harvard-trained professionals in neuropsychiatry, public persuasion, and social marketing, boasted in their book that, with the help of the liberal media, Hollywood, and the schools and colleges, they would “subvert” and “convert” America “through a planned psychological attack.”

“By conversion,” they said, “we actually mean something far more profoundly threatening to the American way of life. We mean conversion of the average American’s emotions, mind and will, through a planned psychological attack.”

They brazenly explained that their plan for “converting” America involves the systematic use of very sophisticated psychological techniques of desensitizing, jamming, and conditioning. All of the gender blender, “gender fluid” sitcom and drama characters, the cavalcade of celebrity “coming out” celebrations, the endless promotion of LBGTQ propaganda by the establishment “news” media, not to mention on Oprah, Ellen, The View, and other “entertainment” programs, have followed the Kirk-Madsen script. And, tragically, they have produced, by and large, the “profoundly threatening” conversion that the pervert strategists predicted. Coupled with the emotional attacks mentioned above, Kirk and Madsen called for coopting “science” to make it appear that the “debate” pitted ignorant, religious bigotry against enlightened, compassionate science. They admitted their assertion that science proved homosexuals are “born that way” was a bogus claim, but they knew it just had to be repeated often by supposedly trustworthy sources for it to become “fact” in the public mind. The same pattern is being followed to advance transgenderism.

Fortunately for us, and for the many Kristen Quintralls who are desperately seeking answers, there is a substantial body of science on this subject, which The New American has reported on fairly regularly (see here and here, for instance), and it supports the traditional, common-sense understanding that biological men are men and biological women are women, and feeling, believing, or identifying otherwise doesn’t change those facts.

Science Facts Vs. Media/LBGTQ Fantasy

“Transgendered men do not become women, nor do transgendered women become men,” says Dr. Paul McHugh, one of the world’s foremost authorities on transgenderism. “All (including Bruce Jenner) become feminized men or masculinized women, counterfeits or impersonators of the sex with which they ‘identify.’” For more than 40 years Dr. McHugh has been studying people who claim to be transgender, while serving as the University Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Medical School. Twenty-six of those years were also spent as Psychiatrist in Chief of Johns Hopkins Hospital, the medical institution that pioneered sex change operations. Dr. McHugh and other experts in the field note that medical and mental health professionals who promote the transgender myths and reinforce the delusions of their patients are doing a grave disservice to their patients and society.

From Figurative to Literal Mugging and Raping

The issues raised by Kristen Quintrall — though they be mocked by the likes of Bill Maher, Joy Behar, John Stewart and other “sophisticates” of the chattering classes — are very serious matters, even if the violation suffered by the women (and their children) involves “only” being ogled by a male pervert. Where are the feminists, the “women’s rights” advocates? Where are the men — the husbands, fathers, sons, and brothers who should be standing up for the rights of their wives, daughters, and sisters to safety and privacy in public restrooms, showers, and locker rooms? Will we fool ourselves into believing we can have a decent society without this very basic protection?

There is, of course, a very real safety issue that should be apparent in this story. While a man (whether transgender or not) is unlikely to physically attack a girl or woman in a lavatory with a dozen or more other women present, the transgender restroom mandates and the PC code that insists we must accept this insanity are paving the way for a tidal wave of tragedy. It has already begun, as an Internet search for local news stories of attacks in women’s restrooms will quickly verify. Here are a few of the many stories from around the country: San Diego, Calif.; Chicago, Ill.; Woodbridge, Va.; Palmdale, Calif.; Rockville, Md.; Ashburn, Va.; Bozeman, Mont.; and Washington, D.C.

Woman Security Guard Arrested for Pushing Trans-man out of Women’s Restroom

The Washington, D.C., incident linked to above is especially noteworthy in that it shows where the LGBTQ insanity is taking us. It also underscores, and puts a finer point on, the fears expressed by Kristen Quintrall about the consequences of confronting the bathroom offender. Not only does one now have the PC-paralysis factor at work — wondering whether you’ll be crucified on the evening news and picketed (or worse) by the rainbow mafia for violating a tranny’s “rights” — but there’s the possibility of being prosecuted for a “hate crime.”

That is what happened to Francine Jones, a private security guard at a Giant supermarket in our nation’s capital, last year. Jones, 45, was arrested by D.C. police and charged with assault, after “Ebony Belcher,” a transgender man, claimed Jones had laid hands on him and forced him out of the ladies’ restroom and out of the store. However, after further investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s office for D.C. jumped in and made a federal case out of it, charging Jones with a hate crime. That bumped the potential penalties for the initial assault charge of up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 fine up to a maximum of 270 days in jail and a larger fine.

Yes, that’s “justice” in the People’s Republic of Washington, D.C., which, like a reliable Soviet satellite, delivered over 90 percent of the vote to Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and the same 90-plus percent to Hillary Clinton in 2016. It is the quintessential Big Government/Democrat Party town. Since it was enfranchised with three electoral votes in 1961 (with ratification of the 23rd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution), it has delivered 100 percent of its electoral votes to the Democrat Party candidate for president. Since it gained an At-large representative in Congress in 1970, it has filled that seat with two of the most radical Democrat congressional members: Rep. Walter Fauntroy (1971-1991) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (1991-present). Since 1975, when the District began “home rule” under a mayor elected by popular vote, all eight mayors have been liberal-left Democrats. According to Pew Research, San Francisco is the only American city over 250,000 that rates further to the left on the political scale. Like virtually all of the big city machines beholden to the Big Government/Big Labor/Big Business trinity, D.C. is ultra-PC, staking out far-left policies in favor of sanctuary for illegal aliens, LBGTQ rights, abortion rights, gun control, welfare, global warming, etc.

President Trump rescinded President Obama’s transgender mandate for bathrooms and locker rooms in public schools, but there are many state, county and city laws, ordinances, and policies — along with the relentless media drumbeat — that continue to propel the transgender agenda forward.

What about Giant supermarket? Did its management back up the security guard who was doing her job. Even worse than the women in the Disneyland restroom who were bullied into silence, the corporate castrati at the chain store kicked Francine Jones to the curb. Quailing before the predictable fury of the LGBTQ lobby, they apologized to “Ebony” and said that Francine Jones, the woman guard who was protecting the store’s women customers, had acted “inappropriately” in expelling “Ebony” (a man, albeit a confused one) from the women’s restroom.

And what of our nation’s “feminist” leaders, whom “progressive” moms such as Kristen Quintrall have been conned into believing are on their side? Have Hillary Clinton, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Madonna, or Gloria Steinem come to the aid of Francine Jones or the millions of children, young girls, and women whose privacy and safety are now endangered? Not a chance! For one thing, they don’t use public restrooms; they’re way above such proletarian practices. For another, they — along with the rest of the PC crowd of wealthy, privileged, politically-connected feminists — have all signed onto the trendy, tyrannical, tranny agenda.

Is it likely that as a result of the Francine Jones/Ebony Belcher/Giant case — and others like it — security guards and even police officers will be less inclined to intervene on behalf of women in threatening situations in ladies restrooms? Of course it is. In fact, whereas in past saner times, a woman could be fairly certain that if she yelled, “Help, there’s a man in the ladies’ room,” there’d be plenty of male passersby who would run to the rescue to collar the culprit, now there is less and less likelihood that will happen. The results are predictable: More women and girls will become victims of rape, assault, privacy invasion, etc.; and a far greater number will be victimized by fear that denies them the right to enter a place that should be safe to take care of their most basic bodily needs. How do women — and how does society, in general — benefit from that?

