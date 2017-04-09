CPS Seizes 7-Year-Old After Parents Dispute ADHD Diagnosis

Advocates of the federal school regime claim it was established to educate America’s children. Apparently, it also looks to usurp the natural right of parents to decide questions of medical treatment of their children, as well.

Camden Maple (shown) is seven years old and sometimes, according to his mom and dad, he is “rambunctious.” Administrators at his public school, however, insist that Camden is “mentally unstable.”

After an interview at the principal’s office at Bowman Primary School in Lebanon, Ohio, the school staff demanded that Camden’s parents seek professional mental health assistance to deal with their son’s disability. Christian and Katie Maple then proceeded to have a long discussion with Camden about his behavior, believing that they had solved the matter on the family level.

The following morning, though, the school called the Maples, following up on the administration’s suggestion that they take Maple to the hospital so that he could have his disorder properly diagnosed.

Mr. and Mrs. Maple, somewhat perplexed that the school would continue contacting them regarding their raising of their son, nevertheless explained that they had addressed the situation without the need of psychological or any other type of medical intervention.

The school in turn demanded to know the contents of the family’s discussion regarding Camden’s “condition.” The Maples informed the school that it was a private matter, but that ultimately they decided it was unnecessary to have Camden psychologically evaluated.

“The school thinks he is ADHD, we as parents disagree,” the Maples explained. “We believe that it stems mostly from boredom and not being challenged in the classroom. The school has tried on several occasions to get us to have him diagnosed, so that he can be medicated.”

When their offer was rebuffed, the school decided to call CPS, accusing the Maples of “health neglect.” After several visits to the Maples’ home, Camden was seized by CPS, taken from his parents and siblings, all because Christian and Katie Maple chose to challenge the authority of a school administrator and CPS.

One in 20 adolescents in America are diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). Rather than addressing that child’s needs, the stigmatizing and system-summoning label of “mental instability” is slapped onto the child, and with it, years of mandatory therapy and medication.

According to CDC.gov, between the years of 1998 to 2009, ADHD diagnoses had increased by about 2-3 percent. So, with about 10 percent of kids in the United States taking drugs to help “calm down,” what exactly are the side effects? According to childmind.org, the side effects can include:

• Sleep problems

• Decreased appetite

• Delayed growth

• Headaches and stomachaches

• Rebound (irritability when the medication wears off)

• Tics

• Moodiness and irritability

Obviously, if a child is wrongly diagnosed, these symptoms can also result in lethargy and can severely impact one’s future health and his ability to function free from pharmaceutical influence.

Christian and Katie Maple are a typical health-conscious family. They take their kids in for regular doctor’s appointments, and vaccinate their children on a regular basis. Their only flaw, as CPS would put it, is that they chose a medical choice for Camden contrary to what the school wanted.

“We as parents do not have the problems the school claims to have with him, at home. We know how to deal with a rambunctious 7 year old, but the school is content with making him believe that he is a bad child, we disagree,” the Maples said.

Camden has been tested a full grade level above his current grade. When the class has assignments, he often finishes before the rest of the class, and spends the rest of the time drawing. When the teacher notices that Camden is drawing, he is punished for his creativity.

Katie and Christian had recommended different methods on how to deal with Camden, but the school chose ignore the will of the parents and to turn the case over to CPS, intending to deny the parents of their natural authority, believing that they just didn’t know what was best for their child.

At one point, Camden was sent to the principal’s office, and was interrogated for his behavior. During the interview, Camden announced that “he felt that he was bad and wanted to erase himself from the earth.” The counselor then proceeded to demand Camden describe how he would do this. It was from this interview that the school contacted the parents, and demanded that Camden receive medical attention. However, after the conversation they had with their son, they deemed psychological treatment unwarranted, and wonder if the school is so focused on the incident because of the funding they’d receive for Camden being diagnosed as a special-needs child.

“Camden said that he did not want to hurt himself and just said that because he was upset and wanted to see what the counselor would say,” the Maples report. “He has never said anything about harming himself prior to this incident or after.... If we really believed that he would have really hurt himself, then we would have taken him to be assessed. They’ve blown this way out of proportion.”

When their decision was rejected, Bowman Primary School contacted CPS about the situation.

Immediately, the state’s social workers were sent to the Maples’ home, demanding access to their home in order that they might ascertain the mental state of the children.

To his credit, Christian refused to allow the agents into the house, citing the rights against such intrusions that are protected by the Fourth Amendment.

The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution reads: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

Undeterred, two weeks later, the Maples received a phone call that there was an “Emergency Shelter Care” hearing that day and at that hearing Camden’s future would be decided by a family judge possessed of information provided by CPS and the school counselor.

The court heard the school counselor’s diagnosis of a mental disorder — despite the fact that law clearly dictates that only a doctor can make such diagnoses.

At the hearing a pattern of school-incited CPS persecution of the Maples was revealed.

The school had contacted CPS on four other occasions within the past year regarding Camden.

“CPS never contacted us about these phone calls because they themselves admit that the calls were unsubstantiated,” Mrs. Maple testified.

Regardless of the lack of reasonable cause, the court ordered that Camden be seized by CPS and forcibly removed from his family.

That afternoon, social workers and police officers arrived to take Camden into state custody.

The parents were then subjected to drug tests and psychological evaluations — all of which were completely clean. Katie even said that their psychological evaluator was “thoroughly confused” as to why they were there.

The Maples were a normal family with one unforgivable flaw: They dared defy the state and its irresistible, unquestionable, unconstitutional claim to control the lives of every American from cradle to grave. In this case, the Maples took on CPS and they must now pay for that transgression by being denied the right to raise their son.

Here’s how Magistrate Jennifer Coatney reportedly explained the scheme to Mrs. Maple:

“You see what happens? This is what will happen to your other children if you do not cooperate.”

As of today, the Maples are being forced to endure continuing psychological evaluations to determine if Camden will ever be allowed to return to his mom, dad, and siblings.

Of course, that decision will be made by the despotic forces of CPS and federal education, not by his parents.

Photo: Camden Maple; source: family