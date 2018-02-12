Down Syndrome Child Named Gerber “Spokesbaby of the Year”

As Iceland celebrates its near-eradication of Down Syndrome babies, and as abortion giant Planned Parenthood continues to justify its own campaign against pre-born babies with the disability, the Gerber baby food company has announced its “Spokesbaby” for 2018: Eighteen-month-old Lucas Warren (shown), a delightful and happy baby boy with Down Syndrome.

Each year the popular baby food manufacturer chooses its spokesbaby from photos sent in by proud parents. And right from the start Lucas, son of Jason and Cortney Warren of Dalton, Georgia, won the hearts of the Gerber judges.

A Gerber press release explained that Baby Lucas “won the judges over with his glowing and giggly smile and was chosen among more than 140,000 entries. As the Grand Prize winner, Lucas’ family will receive $50,000, he will be given the coveted title of 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby and take a front seat on Gerber’s social media channels throughout the year.”

Gerber CEO Bill Partyka said that “Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby. Every year we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year Lucas is the perfect fit.”

Mom Cortney Warren said that it was “a proud moment for us as parents knowing that Lucas has a platform to spread joy, not only to those he interacts with every day, but to people all over the country.”

Dad Jason Warren said that he and Cortney hoped the honor bestowed on their son “will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited. They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.”

Several months ago President Donald Trump released a statement recognizing October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Standing against the notion, promoted by groups such as Planned Parenthood, that individuals with Down Syndrome and other disabilities are inherently less valuable than others, the president challenged that Americans “must always be vigilant in defending and promoting the unique and special gifts of all citizens in need. We should not tolerate any discrimination against them, as all people have inherent dignity.”

He added that the roughly 250,000 Americans with Down syndrome “truly embody the great spirit of our Nation. They inspire joy, kindness, and wonder in our families, our workplaces, and our communities. We will always endeavor to make sure that their precious gifts are never maligned or taken for granted.”

Photo of Lucas Warren from Gerber Facebook page