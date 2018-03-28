Planned Parenthood Wants a Disney Princess to Have an Abortion

Planned Parenthood is taking a rule out of the Social Justice Warrior (SJW) handbook and is looking to turn a Disney princess into an indoctrination tool to advance an agenda. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Planned Parenthood listed demands for Disney, one of which is to create a character who has had an abortion. The rest is a laundry list of left-wing bullet points.

The tweet reads:

We need a disney princess who's had an abortion



We need a disney princess who's pro-choice



We need a disney princess who's an undocumented immigrant



We need a disney princess who's actually a union worker



We need a disney princess who's trans.

The Left seems to be outright admitting that the entertainment industry is no longer for entertainment, but a tool for indoctrination. It's bad enough that adults cannot watch television without constantly being confronted by the left-wing agenda that seems to take aim at the traditional family and attempts to turn Americans against law enforcement, the military, and the church. But now, children are not even safe from this lunacy.

The tweet has since been deleted, but screenshots preserve its ridiculous message.

Fortunately, even Planned Parenthood supporters did not seem to be on-board with Planned Parenthood's agenda, InfoWars reports.

“Disney princesses are for CHILDREN and these are adult issues. Jesus,” one supporter said. “This far-out crap is why we got stuck with Donald Trump.”

Another user agreed with the first: "Exactly. They have no idea how extreme this sounds (and yes, I'm pro-choice)."

A third user opined, "Stop trying to push adult issues on innocent impressionable children. It's wrong and kinda gross."

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro tweeted back at Planned Parenthood, “We need a Disney princess who uses her royal authority to defund you stupid a**holes.”

Others showed their opposition to Planned Parenthood's tweet by mercilessly mocking it.

One user tweeted, "we need a disney princess with a foot fetish." Another joked, "we need a Disney Princess with osteoporosis."

User Cameron Wallace showed Planned Parenthood how conservatives could also use Disney princesses to advance their own agenda:

We need a conservative disney princess.



We need a pro life disney princess.



We need a disney princess who has her concealed carry permit.



We need a free market disney princess.



We need a patriotic disney princess.

Planned Parenthood's tweet likely did not get the support the abortion provider hoped it would. The tweet itself received only 40 retweets and 38 likes.

Disney princesses have strangely been at the center of controversy for years. Feminists have criticized the fact that Disney princesses almost always need to be saved by a prince in order to break a spell or gain freedom. Others have opined that Disney princesses need to be beautiful and often dress promiscuously. More recently, SJWs have created further controversy by setting standards as to which children should be able to dress as which princess for Halloween. The PC police contend that white children should not be able to don costumes of minority characters, while also complaining that white children dressing like white princesses are an example of white privilege. It's a lose-lose situation.

Sadly, Disney princesses are not the only beloved children's characters to be a target of the Left to push an agenda. Years ago, after gay marriage became legalized in New York, there was a major online push for Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie to have a gay wedding.

"Let Bert & Ernie Get Married On Sesame Street," read a petition at change.org started by Illinois resident Lair Scott. "We are not asking that Sesame Street do anything crude or disrespectful by allowing Bert & Ernie to marry. It can be done in a tasteful way. Let us teach tolerance of those that are different. Let Sesame Street and PBS Kids be a big part in saving many worthy lives."

In just seven days, there were over 1,000 signatures on the petition.

Supporters were disappointed, however, when a spokesman for Sesame Workshop issued a statement that read, "Bert and Ernie were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves. Even though the Sesame Street Muppets ... possess many human traits and characteristics, they have no sexual orientation."

And sane people everywhere heaved a collective sigh of relief.

But according to the conservative media watch organization Parents Television Council (PTC), children's cartoons are increasingly becoming problematic, particularly those aired on the Cartoon Network. The group gave the network a failing grade in its 2011 special report entitled "Cartoons are no laughing matter," claiming that the network aired a number of animated series that contained sexual references and depictions, foul language and violence, and failed to warn parents in advance 100 percent of the time.

While watching cartoons might seem “an innocent pastime, animation can pose an inherent risk for children and teens,” the study noted. Cartoons, it continued, “can potentially trivialize and bring humor to adult themes and contribute to an atmosphere in which children view these depictions as normative and acceptable.”

The report warns the danger is exacerbated because “children and teens are consuming more and more of their video entertainment outside the traditional confines of a television set.”

That is precisely why Planned Parenthood seeks to use cartoons to push their agenda. At least for now, enough sane people rejected the proposal to stop it in its tracks.