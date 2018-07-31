Tuesday, 31 July 2018

American Indian Speaks Against Tribalism, Dependence on Government

Written by 

On June 21-23, 2018, the 2018 Red Pill Expo was held in Spokane, Washington by Freedom Force International.

Alex Newman attended the event and spoke with Elaine Willman about American Indians' rights and dependence on the tribal government.

*The views expressed by the interviewee(s) in this video do not necessarily reflect the views of The New American or any of its affiliates.*

 

