The AMA Wants Minors to Override their Parents’ Vaccination Refusal

The American Medical Association has voted to support state policies that would permit minors to override their parents’ objections to vaccinations.

“The prevalence of unvaccinated pediatric patients is troubling to physicians,” AMA board member Dr. S. Bobby Mukkamala said in the release. “Many children go unvaccinated as anti-vaccine-related messages and advertisements target parents with misinformation. Allowing mature minors to provide informed consent to vaccinations will ensure these patients can access this type of preventive care.”

So while individuals need to be 21 years old before they are allowed to drink, and 18 years old before they are allowed to purchase cigarettes and elect a president, children at any age can make a decision to partake in vaccinations, regardless of the associated risks, of which there are enough to warrant the need for a National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

There has been an increasing number of individuals joining what has been dubbed the “anti-vax movement,” though individuals in this movement prefer to be called “pro-medical freedom.”

But even with an increasing number of individuals opting out of vaccinations for themselves and for their children, vaccination rates continue to be the highest in human history, according to reputable pediatrician Dr. Robert Sears, author of The Vaccine Book. Using measles as an example, Dr. Sears observes that there were less children vaccinated against the measles the same year it was declared to have been eliminated.

In other words, the increased prevalence of diseases for which inoculations exist, measles in particular, really has nothing to do with the anti-vax movement.

Dr. Sears explains the phenomenon on his Facebook page:

The truth is, these outbreaks have nothing to do with the 1% who opt out of vaccines (yep, the number is really that small). Outbreaks are happening, and will continue to happen, because we are losing our natural immunity and population coverage. Close to 40 million immune senior citizens have died since 2000, leaving us a lot more susceptible to outbreaks. Add to that the reality that secondary vaccine failure (or waning immunity) is leaving older children and adults vulnerable to diseases they were already vaccinated for, and you have a recipe for disaster.

The question then remains, what is motivating a group such as the AMA to encourage state lawmakers to institute vaccine and minor consent policies?

The AMA has garnered a reputation for serving as a sort of union for doctors, and a union will always seek to protect the financial interests of its members. There is an awful lot of money to be made in the vaccine industry. The AMA is a top-dollar lobbying force, spending $400 million on lobbying efforts since 1998, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, more than any other company or group except the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Realtors. And at least one-fifth of its budget comes from drug companies through an arrangement known as “licensure” — a system in which the AMA sells information to Big Pharma so that pharmaceutical companies can market their products to doctors.

Additionally, the American Medical Association has built a reputation for eliminating what it has deemed to be competition. The People’s Chemist writes that in 1904, the AMA established the Committee on Medication Education, later known as the Council on Medical Education, which standardized medical education under a system that labels once-respected natural methods of healing as “quackery” or “alternative medicine.” This quickly paved the way for the birth of “allopathic medicine,” which esteems surgery, vaccines, and drugs as the premier health options. It also paved the way for medical tyranny.

And according to groups such as the AMA, the science on vaccines is settled. The conventional notion is that vaccinations create herd immunity. By contrast, the anti-vax community asserts that vaccines have destroyed natural herd immunity and replaced it with one that requires a dependence on vaccines and presents increased risk of adverse effects.

As more people opt out of vaccination, this poses a threat to vaccine manufacturers and the AMA.

Evidently, the AMA also views parents as a threat and is working to eliminate them from the equation. This is nothing new. The AMA has taken this position on the subject of abortion as well. According to the AMA Journal of Ethics, “Physicians should not feel or be compelled to require minors to involve their parents before deciding whether to undergo an abortion. The patient, even an adolescent, generally must decide whether, on balance, parental involvement is advisable. Accordingly, minors should ultimately be allowed to decide whether parental involvement is appropriate.”

The view the AMA has taken toward parents has become troublesome. According to Health Impact News, the takeover of American healthcare by corporate pharmaceutical interests through the rise of the AMA has triggered a phenomenon known as “medical kidnapping.” Parents who are interested in seeking non-medical interventions for their children must live in fear of losing their children — and the AMA is quite public about this.

The best defense against the AMA’s efforts to indoctrinate minors to go against their parents’ wishes, and sometimes their own well-being, is for parents to be educated about their healthcare options and educate their children as well. This includes understanding the potential risks associated with “approved” medical treatments such as vaccnines, surgeries, and pharmaceuticals. Their health depends on it.