Tuesday, 27 August 2019

Pro-Life Group Defends Rep. Steve King

Written by 

Last Friday, Save the 1, a pro-life advocacy and education group, was in Des Moines to defend Rep. Steve King amidst allegations of being an apologist for rape. King has recently been under fire regarding comments in support for no-exception abortions. Heather Hobbs, of Save the 1, talks with The New American about the news.

