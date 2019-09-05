Politician: Drag Queen Story Hour Critics Have “White Supremacist” Views

A pro-LGBTQ member of the Chula Vista, California, city council fired back at protestors of the city library’s Drag Queen Story Hour, accusing opponents of the program of holding “white supremacist beliefs.”

Councilman Steve Padilla took to Facebook to throw his support behind the group of men in drag reading storybooks to young children, one of many such events being held in public libraries around the country:

The City of Chula Vista’s greatest strength is our diversity and sense of community. Throughout our history residents of many backgrounds, ideas, and perspectives have lived, worked, and played side by side and supported one another. Today, however, we are challenged to reaffirm these values.

I am disappointed that some voices both from inside and outside our community have chosen to use the upcoming Drag Queen Storytime as an opportunity to perpetuate long discredited false and discriminatory narratives targeting the LGBTQ+ community in the name of protecting children. This is wrong and must be called out for what it is — the spreading of ignorance, fear, and hate. Much of this fearmongering is being organized by the local chapter of a nationally known hate-group which promotes not just anti-LGBTQ beliefs, but also anti-immigrant and white supremacist beliefs. These ideas and tactics do not reflect the community I love and serve.

Padilla went on to describe Drag Queen Story Hour as “designed to foster a love of reading, and most importantly of all — to model the importance of diversity in learning, love, and civility.”

MassResistance, the Massachusetts-based conservative group that organized the rally opposing the upcoming event, describes itself as a “pro-family activist organization.”

Although characterized by Councilman Padilla as “white supremacist,” MassResistance’s focus is on social issues, primarily opposing abortion, same-sex marriage, and the transgender agenda.

The group gained some notoriety for its regular criticism of former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, going back to his support for abortion and homosexual domestic partnerships during his unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate in 1994.

Recently, MassResistance has concentrated its efforts on organizing community opposition to Drag Queen Story Hours in various cities.

In March, the Houston chapter of MassResistance exposed a drag queen, who had been reading to children at the city’s Freed-Montrose Public Library, as a registered sex offender.

Alberto Garza, who went by the name Tatiana Mala-Niña when participating in Drag Queen Story Hour, was convicted in 2008 for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy.

Similarly, Multnomah County Library in Portland, Oregon, faced backlash for discreetly removing photos from its social-media account of a Drag Queen Story Hour in which small children were lying on top of the drag queens and fondling their false breasts.

A pro-LGBTQ counter-protester at the MassResistance-organized rally defended the drag queen reading events as a way of promoting “inclusiveness and acceptance, love and diversity.”

But Dylan Pontiff, a drag queen who goes by the name Santa Pilar Andrews, said that the purpose of his readings — which involve children as young as three — is “the grooming of the next generation.”

“I’m here to let you know that this event is something that’s going to be very beautiful and for the children and the people that supported are going to realize that this is going to be the grooming of the next generation,” Pontiff told the Lafayette City-Parish Council. “We are trying to groom the next generation to not see the way that they just did.”

The Chula Vista event, scheduled for September 10, has drawn concern from residents.

Amada Huizar, a local pastor and father of four, told NBC7 “First and foremost, it’s the sexual innuendo that has to do with it.”

The left-wing American Library Association (ALA) has expressed support for Drag Queen Story Hour events that have received pushback from communities.

“ALA, through its actions and those of its members, is instrumental in creating a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive society,” ALA stated. “This includes a commitment to combating marginalization and underrepresentation within the communities served by libraries through increased understanding of the effects of historical exclusion.”

One Chula Vista protestor of the story time, who identified herself as a special education teacher, said “It’s horrible what’s happening to America. It’s horrible what’s happening to San Diego.” Breaking down in tears, she urged: “Wake up, America, wake up.”

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a marketer and writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.