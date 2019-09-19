Thursday, 19 September 2019

Rep. Hill: States Must Protect Unborn Babies, God-Given Rights

Written by 

In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, prominent Florida Representative Mike Hill (R-Pensacola) explained that state governments must interpose to protect the God-given rights of constituents. That means Florida and all other states have a duty to protect the right to life of unborn children, he said. Rep. Hill also blasted the ongoing assault on the right to keep and bear arms and discussed legislation he is working on to restore gun rights in Florida.

