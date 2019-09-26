Mattel Releases Gender Confusion Line of Dolls

In their ongoing war against our children, leftist thought leaders apparently don’t believe that drag queen story hours, compulsory “self-stimulation” lessons and teaching junk science to children so they can be used as political pawns is enough. Now, even toys have to conform to the extreme leftist agenda.

Mattel Corporation, the manufacturer of such toy standards as Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Pictionary has announced a new toy line designed to confuse children about who they are. The new “gender neutral” doll line Creatable World is now available for purchase.

The tagline for the new product? “Making Doll Play More Inclusive.”

“In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing Creatable World, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in — giving kids the freedom to created their own customizable characters, again and again,” says Mattel’s website.

The new toy boasts, “100+ Looks All in One Kit.”

“Some options are more feminine presenting, while others are more masculine presenting, which allows kids to combine the elements any way they want to,” said Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design.

The transgender community is lauding the release of the new toy. Allison Hope, a transgendered person, wrote in a CNN op-ed, “The historic lack of diversity in Barbie dolls specifically when it comes to gender representation, was one of the first touchpoints in my life that made me feel like I was different, somehow manufactured wrong. That’s why Wednesday’s news that Mattel is releasing a line of gender-neutral dolls is so profoundly important.”

Molly Woodstock, another transgender activist, agrees. “It’s inarguably good that all children are being given the option to play with some sort of doll that doesn’t have a neatly assigned gender or gender roles,” Woodstock said. “Just the social and cultural validation of trans and non-binary gender identities through this doll feels really powerful.”

Creatable World is hardly the first attempt by the toy manufacturer to be politically correct. In the past, Mattel has produced Happy Pregnant Midge, complete with a removable magnetic baby bump, as a part of their Barbie line. They’ve also produced Chinese New Year Barbie and Amazonia Barbie; dolls which looked neither Chinese or Amazonian, but at least proved their hearts were in the right place if you’re a leftist.

But those dolls, along with other attempts at “woke” toys with politically correct intentions, are now just Internet jokes. The Creatable World line is an obvious attempt to promote gender confusion to children.

Culmone pretty much admits that Creatable World is not so much a toy as it is a social-engineering tool. “We’re hopeful that Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.”

But doll play is obviously not the issue here. The issue is about removing stigma from abnormal behavior.

Mattel is gambling a lot here. In their attempt to make a leftist political statement with this new product, they risk alienating a very large portion of consumers who still consider all of this gender bending being preached to society as nonsense.

“Get woke, go broke” a new financial saying goes. It means that by pushing leftist identarian politics with products and advertising, companies risk the wrath of consumers. Razor manufacturer Gillette found that out this year. In June, the parent company of Gillette, Proctor and Gamble, reported a net loss of $5.24 billion dollars. Many link that devaluation to an ad campaign Gillette launched in January that accused their male customers of “toxic masculinity” and encouraged them to “do better.”

Proctor and Gamble’s stockholders paid a large price for their leftist lecturing advertising campaign. Mattel runs that same risk with the release of this new “woke” doll line.

Less than a decade ago, Gender Identity Disorder, later changed to Gender Dysphoria, was listed by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the standard text for the listing and classification of psychiatric conditions, as a mental disorder. Now, Mattel has turned what should still be a psychiatric condition into a toy.

