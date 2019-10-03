Thursday, 03 October 2019

The Left is Burdening Our Children

Written by 

In this episode of “Duke’s Take,” Dr. Duke shares personal stories to show how the Left is using false statistics and disturbing propaganda about climate change to scare young children. Dr. Duke says “That kind of dishonesty is the dishonesty designed to break the hearts of moms and dads…traumatize the children, and then let the children take their trauma back home to the parents.”

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Rep. Hill: States Must Protect Unborn Babies, God-Given Rights
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA