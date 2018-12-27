Communists Murdered Striking Coal Miners in Poland

KATOWICE--In this interview with The New American magazine, a press officer for the Silesian Freedom and Solidarity Center details how communist troops massacred coal miners for going on strike. The horror unfolded at the Wujek coal mine. Ironically, less then four decades later, communists at the UN COP24 "climate" summit in Poland were demanding that coal be kept in the ground to save humanity from alleged man-made global warming.
