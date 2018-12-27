Thursday, 27 December 2018

Communists Murdered Striking Coal Miners in Poland

Written by 

KATOWICE--In this interview with The New American magazine, a press officer for the Silesian Freedom and Solidarity Center details how communist troops massacred coal miners for going on strike. The horror unfolded at the Wujek coal mine. Ironically, less then four decades later, communists at the UN COP24 "climate" summit in Poland were demanding that coal be kept in the ground to save humanity from alleged man-made global warming.

More from COP24:

UN Climate Alarmists Angry at Trump Amid Push to "Transform" World

Trump Trolls UN Climate Summit With Event Promoting Oil, Coal

Gore Effect: Blizzard as UN Meets to Save Humanity from Global Warming

UN "Double Standards" at Anti-Trump Protest Slammed by CFACT's Craig Rucker

At UN COP24 Climate Summit, Frantic Globalists Work to Restrict Liberty

Climate Skeptics Crash the UN Warmist Party in Poland

Global Warming Bandwagon Coming Apart, Says Marc Morano

UN Bans Journalist From COP24 Climate Summit at Request of Canada’s Trudeau Regime

Calif. Senator: Companies Want to “Make Money” in “Climate Arena”

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « The Pilgrim Code of 1636: English Charter, Christian Covenant, and Modern Constitution
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA