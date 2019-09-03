Crazy Horse Memorial Honors Native Americans--And Freedom!

In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine, the co-CEOs of the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota explain the history of the largest stone mountain carving in the world. Monique and Jadwiga Ziolkowski, two daughters of the man who began the carving back in the late 1940s, are among the many family members involved in continuing this historic effort. Best of all for taxpayers, the work is financed by private donations and receives NO tax money--just as the founders of the monument intended. Watch and learn about this amazing American creation.