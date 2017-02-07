Patriots Win Game — Unpatriotic Fumble in the Commercials

Colin Kaepernick’s San Francisco 49ers didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, but this didn’t stop the quarterback’s left-wing spirit from infusing the game’s commercials. In fact, the political messages were intense enough so that some consumers now have a few more companies to add to their boycott list.

Wading into one of today’s most contentious issues, a company named 84 Lumber ran a pro-illegal-migration (pro-invasion) ad. It opens with a hot and weary mother and young daughter trekking toward the U.S. border, only to appear crestfallen after encountering Donald Trump’s proposed border wall. Lo and behold, though, they hear a noise, walk toward it and find that two large wooden doors — apparently made with 84 Lumber’s lumber — have been created. Overcome with tears of joy, they walk through into the light, and the commercial concludes with the company tagline, “The will to succeed is always welcome here.”

This would seem to include success in the criminal endeavor that is illegal migration.

Of course, 84 Lumber could also have shown the smugglers known as coyotes, some drug mules, weapons being spirited across the border, and terrorists using the company’s beautiful door to enter the United States. But perhaps all that is in the outtakes.

Following Bud Light’s 2016 lead, Audi decided to propagandize about the mythical, discrimination-caused intersex pay gap. Showing a feisty girl box-car racing against some aggressive boys, her father narrates and says:

What do I tell my daughter? Do I tell her that her grandpa is worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets? Or maybe, I’ll be able to tell her something different.

He sure can — the truth: She’ll likely be assigned greater economic value than an equally qualified man. As I pointed out in the 2014 essay, “Equal Pay for Equal Work Means Paying Men More,” the pay gap is due to the sexes’ different lifestyles and career choices (fields chosen, hours worked, different priorities, etc.), not unjust discrimination.

Moreover, in some fields, women are actually being paid more than equally qualified men.

While the Audi commercial closes with the company claiming it is "committed to equal pay for equal work,” American Thinker’s Ed Straker asks a salient question: “Will Audi open up its books and show us exactly how much every man and woman gets paid at the company, and what work they do?”

Straker bets they aren’t paid equally, and it’s a good bet: The Obama administration also pushed the intersex-wage-gap lie — while paying its female staff only 88 cents on its male staff’s dollar.

Airbnb, a company that facilitates the finding of accommodations, ran a silly Super Bowl ad trumpeting “diversity” and proclaiming, “The world is more beautiful, the more you accept.” Really? Does Airbnb accept those who reject its notion of acceptance? How about those fancying hate a virtue?

Oh, Airbnb doesn’t even accept all payment methods.

Then there was a pro-immigration ad by Budweiser. Titled “Born the Hard Way,” it clearly portrays company co-founder Adolphus Busch’s 1857 migration to the United States as reflecting today’s immigration; in reality, he hailed from a wealthy family and had a top-notch education.

Limiting immigration to people such as Busch would actually be a good idea, though — and one guaranteeing precious little immigration.

Budweiser should have stuck to the thoroughly American frogs.

And those frogs certainly would have been preferable to Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl commercial, which presented “America the Beautiful” sung in multiple languages.

Apparently, Coke believes being a balkanized Tower of Babel is a beautiful thing. So much for the real thing.

The company It’s A 10 hair care also had a Super Bowl ad that, at Breitbart, for instance, was showcased as a leftist offender. In fairness, though, it could be viewed as nothing more than humor. Taking a shot at President Trump’s trademark top, it states, “America, we’re in for at least four years of awful hair. So it’s up to you to do your part by making up for it with great hair.” It then presents a montage of hairstyles, including some that would raise eyebrows even in San Francisco.

The highly politicized ads raise questions, however. As Straker wrote:

These aren't political action committees. These are companies, which live to sell products and services. Do these companies really believe that most viewers are sympathetic to ethnic balkanization, illegal aliens, and man-bashing? Do they not realize that at least half the population disagrees with them on these topics?

Either corporate executives are so insulated that they do not realize that half of America disagrees with them, or else they are so ideological that they simply do not care and want to push their hard-left agenda.

It’s likely a combination of the two. The wealthy and influential generally live in an echo chamber, outside the American mainstream, in which they reinforce each other’s biases. Yet they’re also disproportionately left-wing. Remember that the wealthy were more likely than the middle class to vote for Barack Obama.

I also suspect that, in the case of 84 Lumber, anyway, it may be a Machiavellian strategy. The company had to know its illegal-migration ad would cause controversy, and look at all the free exposure they’ve gotten. I didn’t even know previously that the business existed, and maybe it’s content to tap just a higher percentage of the liberal market.

After all, Starbucks seems to have that attitude, as I reported Monday, while Black Rifle Coffee Company is a principled concern appealing to traditionalists. The United States is the most divided it has been in modern times, and this is reflected in the corporate world. It’s just too bad big business so often combines with small minds to peddle little ideas.