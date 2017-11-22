Sweet Potato Pie: Is American Thanksgiving a Racist Holiday?

From FreedomProject Media:

With Thanksgiving this week, it is an optimal time for anyone who is white — not those who identify as white, but are actually pigmented peachy — to layer themselves in guilt. The oppression of natives in the 17th century, of which not a single person currently roaming this earth had anything to do with, must again be drudged up and felt by those of us who must apply SPF 50 every time we walk outside so as to avoid being burned.



But now whites are being burned indoors as the guilt is applied thick. It’s as if all white people must wear the scarlet A, a reference to one of literature’s great novels The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne. But since he is white, he should not be mentioned, let alone read.



In present-day America, being Caucasian is considered racist. In just the past month, the headlines have said so. Whites are being told that having children of mixed race is racist. Creating rap music is racist if you are white. And simply being white is racist, period. That is the world we are living in.



So with the racist holiday of Thanksgiving upon us, White people are being reminded that Thanksgiving is a “time of mourning.”

To read the rest of the article, click here.