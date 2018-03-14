Public Schools Question Students on Parents, Drugs, LGBT

In this video, The New American's correspondent Alex Newman exposes federally backed surveys being forced on children across the country. Among other controversies, these questionnaires originating from the CDC ask children about their parents and their home life. They also ask intrusive questions about the children's sexual activity, drug use, and more. Alex explains that there are two fundamental problems with this. The first is that these questions lead children to believe that sodomy, fornication, drug use, gender confusion and more are normal and common among their fellow classmates. Secondly, the surveys help government gather highly sensitive and private data that can--and almost certainly will--someday be used against them. Parents must resist.
