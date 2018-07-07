Aging Rock Star Bono Warns: Existence of UN Is Threatened

Taking time out of his preparation for U2’s upcoming world tour, the rock-band’s front-man Bono took the stage at the United Nations on Monday, July 2. Bono (shown) was there to promote his home country Ireland in its quest to become a member of the UN Security Council. But the singer had some dire warnings about the existence of the European Union (EU), the World Trade Organization (WTO), and even the UN itself. Globalists all over the world looked for fainting couches upon hearing the singer’s portent of gloom. He said of the UN,

I love that it exists, and I’ll tell you, I don’t take for granted that it exists, or that it will continue to exist, because let’s be honest, we live in a time when institutions as vital to human progress as the United Nations are under attack.

The singer never specified from where the threats were coming, but it can be surmised easily enough that he meant President Trump. While at the helm of the United States, Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord and pulled out of the Iran Nuclear Deal, and has begun slapping tariffs on entities such as the EU and China to fight against their unfair trade practices. And just this past Monday, the president warned the WTO that he would “be doing something” if the organization does not stop its “bad treatment” of the United States.

Bono extolled the virtues of the UN and other globalist organizations, claiming they stand for “an international order based on shared values and shared rules.” Bono then warned that the United Natio “is facing the greatest test in its 70-year history.”

Besides issuing his dire warning about the existence of globalist groups, Bono was in New York to shill for Ireland in its attempt to become a voting member of the UN Security Council in 2021. The singer believes that the island nation’s past, which includes colonialism, religious conflict, famine, and mass migration, gives it a unique perspective on the world and its problems. “[These things] give us a kind of hard-earned expertise in these problems, and empathy and I hope humility.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was also in New York to launch Ireland’s candidacy for the Security Council with a reception on the UN lawn, which included Irish dancers and music. “We see ourselves as an island at the center of the world,” Varadkar said. “And we’re deeply aware that, in an interdependent world, the great challenges of our time do not know international boundaries.”

Besides being a rock singer, Bono, born Paul David Hewson, is known for his humanitarian and philanthropic work on behalf of third world countries. The list of organizations he has represented, founded, or helped finance is long and includes Amnesty International, the ONE Campaign, Greenpeace, Special Olympics, the NAACP, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Bono may want to purge at least some of his “charitable” associations. Also included in the long list of supposedly charitable groups that he supports is the Clinton Global Initiative, which was found to have received millions of dollars from Russia shortly after Hillary Clinton signed off on the Uranium One deal, among other dubious practices.

As was shown in one of Hillary Clinton’s State Department private e-mails, which would become public knowledge, Bono attempted to use his influence inside the Clinton Foundation to attempt to link up with the International Space Station for a concert stunt.

Not that Bono is himself responsible for the Clinton Foundation’s ethical missteps such as the money siphoned from victims of the Haitian earthquake in 2010. He is just another unwitting dupe of what could accurately be called the Clinton crime family. Which is, of course, why people should take the singer’s dire warnings about the demise of these global entities with a grain of salt. Besides, there’s no way we could be lucky enough to have all of those globalist entities become extinct all at once. It would be too much to hope for.

Ireland sent Bono to speak on its behalf because people like celebrities. They bring exposure to causes and the people in charge of those causes like to hobnob with the likes of George Clooney, Beyoncé, and Leonardo DiCaprio. And Bono is living proof that Hollywood doesn’t have all the vapid, vacuous virtue-signalers.

Photo of Bono: Sportsfile (Web Summit)