NY Times Stands by New Editor Who Sent Vile Anti-white Tweets

“Dumba** f*****g white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs p*****g on a fire hydrant.”

It’s no shock that the preceding was tweeted out on the Web. What may surprise some is that the tweeter was the New York Times’ new editorial-board hire Sarah Jeong — and that the paper is standing by her even though other similarly vile bigoted tweets have surfaced. It’s all part of how the country’s continuing descent into the progressive (“regressive,” actually) abyss and Trump Derangement Syndrome are causing the Left’s mask to drop ever further.

With Jeong being a South Korean immigrant, the more ingenuous among us might think she’d show a bit of gratitude toward her adopted nation and its majority people. But she has apparently learned her leftist professors’ lessons well, and it showed in her bigoted web emanations. Here’s a sampling:

• “Are white people predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically only being fit to live underground like groveling goblins”

• “Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men”

• “I dare you to get on Wikipedia and play ‘Things white people can definitely take credit for,” it’s really hard.”

• “#CancelWhitePeople”

• White men are bull****

Some of her vile tweets (warning: vulgar language) can be found here.

As for the Times, it doesn’t consider the above a disqualifier for the journalist’s employment. It wrote in a statement, Fox News reports, “‘We hired Sarah Jeong because of the exceptional work she has done.… Her journalism and the fact that she is a young Asian woman have made her a subject of frequent online harassment. For a period of time she responded to that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers,’ the Times said in a statement. ‘She regrets it, and The Times does not condone it.’”

There is a grain of truth in the above. Reacting instinctively in a cold medium (such as the Internet) where one isn’t face-to-face with those he’s debating, he’ll be more likely to make imprudent, rude, or even vile statements. Moreover, such statements are sometimes meant as jokes, and some of Jeong’s tweets do reflect the character of cruel quips (not all are jokes, however). And it is true that when people are pushed, they tend to push back in kind. The problem?

First, “young Asian” women aren’t alone in being harassed; all journalists who render controversial commentary are. But most of us not only have the brains and decency not to impugn whole groups, we also hopefully don’t have a desire to do so. Second, while this is ignored in our now crass culture, Jeong’s vulgarity alone should be a disqualifying factor, especially for a supposedly “classy” organ such as the Times. After all, what does her language say about her erudition and sense of virtue (other than that they’re just like the Times’?)? But then there’s the elephant in the room.

Any white person who expressed such bigoted sentiments about a non-white group not only wouldn’t be working at the Times. He wouldn’t be making money in journalism anywhere.

And there’d be no justifications about how he was just responding to vicious trolls, was making jokes, or was in the momentary grip of misguided passion. He’d be history.

This isn’t just theoretical — even at the Times. As Fox News relates:

Back in February, the editorial board fired Quinn Norton hours after touting her as its next lead opinion writer to cover the “power, culture and consequences of technology” when old tweets she'd sent were unearthed. Norton had sent several controversial tweets, once claiming she was “friends with various neo-Nazis” and retweeting a word deemed derogatory to African-Americans.

Once the offensive tweets surfaced, Times editorial page editor James Bennet issued a statement that Norton had been fired. After her termination, Norton called the situation a “context collapse” on Twitter, implying her views had been misinterpreted.

“No harm no foul,” Norton wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry I can’t do the work I wanted to do with them. I wish there had been a way, but ultimately, they need to feel safe with how the net will react to their opinion writers.”

Clearly, though, the Times feels safe with Jeong. What this reflects was more brazenly expressed by the Huffington Post, which dismissed the criticism of Jeong as a “bad-faith troll campaign” and spoke of the “folks wailing about an Asian woman’s ‘anti-white racism,’ as if there were such a thing.” The reality is precisely the opposite of what the Left claims: When there’s such a blatant double standard redounding negatively upon whites, it is by definition unjust discrimination and reflects prejudice. And when pseudo-elites and a notable population segment insist that anti-white “racism” doesn’t even exist, it reflects a desire to rebrand this bigotry as an acceptable ideological position and thus market it.

Late comedian Lenny Bruce once said, “We’re all as honest as we can afford to be.” Today, non-whites and other groups deemed “victim classes” can afford to be far more honest than whites and other supposedly “privileged” groups. Just consider Rosanne Barr, the white comedienne who lost her show earlier this year for doing far less than Jeong. And consider how the New York City Council just voted to name a street after a genocidal black leader who murdered thousands of whites.

Why is this happening? Jealousy (a powerful and dangerous emotion) of whites and genuine hatred of them, mainly due to propaganda, are prevalent in certain quarters. Yet there’s another factor: A longtime leftist strategy for gaining power has been to undermine and collapse the prevailing power structure. Thus, the prejudice the Left encourages will be determined by the nature of that structure and what groups it needs to rally against it. (For example, racial appeals won’t work in a mono-racial nation, so some other tactic must be used, such as condemning “capitalists.”) Since our country was for most of its history close to 90 percent white, those in power are mostly white. And since a large percentage of our population is now Hispanic and non-white, fomenting anti-white hatred can be a path to leftist power. Of course, since whites vote far more “conservatively” (traditionalist) than other groups, this also amounts to an attack upon the guardians of traditions the Left despises.

As for Jeong, she also wrote a book entitled The Internet of Garbage. Notable here is that she authored some of that garbage and that, since the Times refuses to remove the trash, it apparently intends to descend further into that very large swath of the Web world.

Photo: Haxorjoe