Trans Child Abuse: School “Tricked” Pupils Into Believing They’re the Wrong Sex

At most, 0.03 percent of the population — three out of 10,000 people — suffers from “gender dysphoria,” the strong sense that one was born in the body of the wrong sex. Yet 17 children at one British school alone are in the process of “changing gender,” to use the common but incorrect terminology. A whistleblower reports that this isn’t because the institution is somehow beating the odds, however, but because social engineers are beating into the kids’ heads that they should be odd.

As the Daily Mail reports:

Most of the youngsters undergoing the transformation are autistic, according to a teacher there, who said vulnerable children with mental health problems were being ‘tricked’ into believing they are the wrong sex.

The whistleblower says few of the transgender children are suffering from gender dysphoria — the medical term for someone who feels they were born in the wrong body — but are just easily influenced, latching on to the mistaken belief they are the wrong sex as a way of coping with the problems caused by autism.

Earlier this year, The Mail on Sunday revealed that a third of youngsters referred to the NHS’s only gender identity clinic for children showed ‘moderate to severe autistic traits’.

It means that 150 autistic teenagers were given puberty blocker drugs which stop the body maturing.

The teacher says she felt compelled to speak out to protect pupils, many of whom she believes could already be taking the powerful drugs and may go on to have life-changing surgery.

As I’ve often reported, there’s no good science behind the “transgender” agenda (more on that later). Even if one believed that gender dysphoria could reflect a biological problem requiring a biological fix, however, having 17 children thus afflicted at one school is a statistical impossibility.

But many at the school are afflicted with fear and are scared to push back against the insanity, says the teacher, who has remained anonymous and is identified by the Mail only as “Carol.” The (allegedly) good men who do nothing, they are afraid that accusations of “transphobia” could lead to their being fired or sued, and they walk on eggs lest they “misgender” a student.

In fact, last year “a teacher in Oxfordshire faced professional misconduct charges when he ‘accidentally’ called a transgender pupil a ‘girl’ when the student identifies as a boy,” wrote the Mail in a Saturday article.

Moreover, in keeping with sexual devolutionary agendas, Carol says that the teachers were instructed to keep parents in the dark if a student claimed to be “transgender.”

Yet Carol finally came forward, anyway, motivated by what she says were her own failures. She relates how she was approached in 2014 by a 16-year-old girl who believed she was trapped in the wrong body. Meaning well, Carol referred the student to a “transgender” help group, which the Mail is also keeping anonymous.

It was a fatal mistake.

“‘Once she was involved with that group there was no turning back,’ she [Carol] says. ‘It was decided that she was transgender and that was that, it was never challenged and I blame myself for that,’” reports the Mail.

Tragically, the girl — who’d been diagnosed as autistic at age 14 — now intends to have a double mastectomy. Worse still, Carol learned that the girl began “transgender” proselytization, “grooming” other students to join her madness.

Carol believes that this — along with “transgender” YouTube stars and that it’s the latest “in” thing — accounts for the “transgender” wave that subsequently swept her school. Relevant here, the Mail cites one trans YouTuber (whom I won’t name) with 300,000 followers who told a "confused" teen respondent that he was “repressing” his “true feelings.” Translation: You have to go full trans.

(Note: These “stars” can make a lot of money misleading the young; meanwhile, if you robustly inveigh against their agenda, YouTube may censor you.)

Of course, there’s another lure here for rebellious teens: The opportunity to control adult authority figures.

As the Mail also tells us, Carol

recalls how the school did all it could to accommodate the [16-year-old girl] student. After consulting with the child’s parents, it agreed to change the student’s name on the register to one that was gender neutral.

Teachers also started to refer to … [her] using both male and female pronouns depending what gender the student identified as on any given day.

‘The pronouns could change from hour to hour depending how the student was feeling,’ Carol said.

Add to this that a teen can bully an authority figure with accusations of “transphobia” and “misgendering” — and even destroy an educator’s career — and it’s easy to grasp the power-rush allure.

Yet the “transgender” agenda continues to gain traction, despite there being no science behind it. As I wrote earlier this month:

To illustrate the point, imagine I go to a psychiatrist and tell him that, for long as I can remember, I’ve known I was a girl deep down. He may diagnose me with “gender dysphoria” (GD), validate my desire to live as a woman, prescribe female hormones and, eventually, even recommend “gender-reassignment surgery. But as he pursues this biological fix, what proof will he have that my GD is actually a biological phenomenon?

Zilch. There is no genetic or blood-chemistry test, no brain scan — no medical test of any kind — to prove that my GD is anything but a psychological phenomenon, a delusion. Instead, the doctor will make the diagnosis based on my feelings; that is, strong and persistent feelings of “cross-gender identification” lasting more than six months. On this basis he will choose to alter not my mind, but my body.

It’s no different than a cardiologist, upon hearing you have strong and persistent feelings that you have heart disease and without confirming the condition medically, cutting open your chest and performing a bypass. It’s an invalid, unscientific diagnostic process.

What’s so tragic is that according “to the DSM-V, as many as 98% of gender confused boys and 88% of gender confused girls eventually accept their biological sex after naturally passing through puberty,” reports the American College of Pediatricians. Despite this, irresponsible “doctors” will sometimes prescribe for children the aforementioned puberty-blocking hormones, thus causing irreparable body and mind alteration.

A good example is Australian Patrick Mitchell, who at 12 insisted he was a girl and that he wanted to “transition.” His mother and other authority figures pandered to him, but after two years of female-hormone treatments he changed his mind. Yet if the adults had tried early on to change his mind and not his body, both would be in better shape today.

But Mitchell may end up luckier than many. Studies have shown that 10 to 15 years after the body mutilation known as “gender-reassignment surgery,” the suicide rate of those who‘d undergone it increased to 20 times that of comparable peers.

Maybe the officials at Carol’s school should ponder this and ask: How much blood do I want on my hands?