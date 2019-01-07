Website Sells Prosthetic Genitalia for Transgender Kids

The movement to normalize transgenderism continues to target children, this time with a website that sells genital prosthetics for children who suffer from gender dysphoria and identify as transgender. (Of course, the site makes no mention of gender dysphoria because that would mean it has to admit that transgenderism is merely a symptom of a psychological problem.) According to the TransKids website, the site is “a safe and affirming place where helping your kids live fully and embodied is our only goal.”

The website for the company explains that Transkids.biz seeks to provide a “space dedicated to providing young folks with gender expression gear and resources.” The online store sells garments and prosthetics designed for young children between ages eight and 13. It also sells transgender children’s books like A Girl Like Any Other and Backwards Day. The site also features a “Book Suggestions” section that recommends readers read books such as Who are you? The Kid's Guide to Gender Identity, Be Who You Are, Are You a Boy or a Girl? and I am Jazz.

According to the Daily Wire, the company is affiliated with FTM Essentials, an online store for biological women who identify as men, and its parent company is an erotica shop in Chicago called Early to Bed.

The Daily Wire notes the site's cavalier approach to the prosthetics, with descriptions that are akin to those you would find for a pair of slacks on any clothing website. Take, for example, the description for the “Masho Packer” prosthetic penis, described as “much requested from Japan” available in “limited quantities.” The site continues, “This smallish prosthetic is angled downward for a more realistic and less ‘outstanding’ package. While designed for adults, this is one of the smaller packers on the market.”

The language on the site is quite vulgar at times. In describing its smaller prosthetic penises — the “Mini” and the “Teeny Tiny” — the site makes crude references to the average size of male genitalia for both adolescent and teen boys:

While most trans boys don’t start packing until they are teens or older, sometimes young kids want to have a prosthetic and what is on the market is really just too big for most folks under 10 years old. So our friends who make our Silicone Packers came up with a mini version for young and/or smaller kids. Now these may look “too” tiny to some, but we think these are pretty accurate in their overall size. That said, they are a scaled down version of a larger Packer, so the proportion is not what you might see attached to an AMAB [“assigned male at birth”] kid.

Other items for sale include “STPs” — an acronym for “stand-to-pee” devices, the Blaze reports. These are designed for children who were “assigned female at birth” (by failing to have a Y chromosome?) and want to urinate while standing.

And for those who lack imagination, the website actually includes photos of the prosthetic items.

The site seems to have removed its “gender expression gear,” though the site assures its customers that the move is temporary. Whether this is because of the notoriety created by the site’s coverage in conservative outlets is unclear. The site includes the following vague note, which does little to explain the disappearance of the products covered in the Daily Wire and The Blaze stories:

NOTE: We are currently on a break from selling our Gender Expression Gear. We apologize for the inconvenience to the supportive parents helping their kids live their authentic self. We are not closing shop or going away, we are just taking little vacation.

Meanwhile, critics opine over the long-term psychological effects that sites like TransKids.biz and LGBTQ activism to normalize transgenderism in general will have on children who suffer from gender dysphoria. A number of psychology experts have already found that children who display gender dysphoric behavior tend to outgrow the behaviors before they reach adulthood.

The Daily Wire sites one such example: A 2014 paper by Columbia University’s Jack Drescher and Jack Pula entitled “Ethical issues raised by the treatment of gender-variant prepubescent children,” and published in The Hastings Center Report, which found that “gender dysphoria in childhood does not inevitably continue into adulthood, and only 6 to 23 percent of boys and 12 to 27 percent of girls treated in gender clinics showed persistence of their gender dysphoria into adulthood. Further, most of the boys’ gender dysphoria desisted, and in adulthood, they identified as gay rather than as transgender.”

A 2016 report published in The New Atlantis journal determined that not only is transgenderism unsupported by science, but the diagnosis and treatment for gender dysphoria in children found in the fifth edition of the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) is flawed.

“Children are a special case when addressing transgender issues. Only a minority of children who experience cross-gender identification will continue to do so into adolescence or adulthood,” the report stated.

“There is little scientific evidence for the therapeutic value of interventions that delay puberty or modify the secondary sex characteristics of adolescents, although some children may have improved psychological well-being if they are encouraged and supported in their cross-gender identification,” wrote the researchers. “There is no evidence that all children who express gender-atypical thoughts or behavior should be encouraged to become transgender.”

The report argued that enabling acceptance of transgenderism through medical intervention is particularly harmful. “An area of particular concern involves medical interventions for gender-nonconforming youth. They are increasingly receiving therapies that affirm their felt genders, and even hormone treatments or surgical modifications at young ages,” the authors observed.

This observation is supported by a position statement released by the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) in 2016 entitled “Gender Ideology Harms Children,” in which the writers observed that any policies that foster the belief that gender dysphoria is anything beyond a psychological problem are in fact harmful.

The authors of that position statement made several scientific observations, including that human sexuality “is an objective biological binary trait.” Children who use hormones to attempt to mimic a sex that is not their own have a number of dangerous physical and mental risks, the position statement advised, adding that “conditioning children into believing a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful” can be classified as child abuse.

And yet sites like transkids.biz continue to move forward with an agenda that is harmful to children because being “woke” is more important.

Image: ronniechua via iStock / Getty Images Plus