Man, Oh Man: Global Study Finds That MEN Face More Discrimination

“I am woman, hear me roar” about having more. This reflects reality according to a new global study finding that, contrary to the Media/Academia/Entertainment Axis narrative, men face more discrimination worldwide — and in the United States — than women do.

As Science Daily reports, “Researchers from the University of Missouri and University of Essex in the United Kingdom say a new way of measuring gender inequality is fairer to both men and women, and presents a simplified but more accurate picture of peoples’ well-being than previous calculations. The new Basic Index of Gender Inequality (BIGI) focuses on three factors — educational opportunities, healthy life expectancy and overall life satisfaction.”

(Note: The researchers, like most everyone else, use the term “gender” here when the proper one is “sex.”)

As for the study’s results, the Daily Mail informs:

Women are better off in more countries than men are, a new study has found.

A method that assesses the forms of hardship and discrimination facing men and women has revealed males have it harder in 91 countries out of 134.

Women were disadvantaged in only 43.

The study looked at 6.8 billion people around the world and scientists developed a new way of measuring gender inequality.

The UK, the US and Australia all discriminate against men more whereas Italy, Israel and China are harder environments for women, according to the study.

Researchers say this is due to men receiving harsher punishments for the same crime, compulsory military service and more occupational deaths than women.

This won’t shock astute, intellectually honest cultural observers. The chivalric-code mentality has long granted Western women protected status; each sex had long had its burdens and advantages, and there was more balance in this regard than the conventional, politically correct narrative suggests.

Men traditionally had more civic authority but also more responsibility (and authority does imply responsibility), a good example being that their right to vote was balanced with their responsibility to respond to military drafts. Having skin in the game, they “ran civilization” (or, at least, its government) partially because they also had to fight for it.

Yet then feminism and the Equality Con came along; using “equality” as a pretext, leftists and some well-meaning dupes agitated for female advantages. Most obviously, women received the national right to vote in 1920 but still now, a century later, don’t have to register for selective service. Thus, women have 50-percent authority in choosing politicians who can initiate a war, but zero-percent responsibility to fight in that war.

Yet double standards are now standard. Consider: Despite sanctimonious talk about “glass ceilings” disadvantaging females, within “the feminist grievance narrative, there is no whining about women being ‘excluded’ from working-class male-dominated professions,” American Thinker’s Katie El-Diwany wrote last year. “There is more than plenty of talk about the dearth of women in science, in engineering, in upper management positions, and as CEOs. But there is no one asking: where are all the female garbage-collectors, the female elevator technicians, the female landscape laborers, the female oil rig workers?”

This disparity is why men constitute 92 percent of workplace deaths. Yet there’s no effort to equalize the male-female numbers here as there is when men numerically dominate some coveted sphere.

As El-Diwany concludes, “All of this reveals that feminist clamoring for ‘equal representation’ is not about equality at all. It is about power and prestige.”

In fact, this bias is well exemplified by the Daily Mail itself. In its Daily Fail, the paper felt compelled to accompany its reporting on the new sex-discrimination study with two major inserts bemoaning the male/female wage gap. Yet it has been conclusively shown that women earn less because of their different career choices, not discrimination, as Christina Hoff Sommers outlines in the excellent PragerU video below.

Nonetheless, while we hear incessant complaints about women’s lower pay in sports, acting or elsewhere — a market-forces-driven phenomenon — there’s nary a word regarding how female fashion models greatly outearn their male counterparts.

Of course, a healthy, sane civilization would applaud men’s greater earnings. Why? Men are not only far more likely to be their families’ sole or primary breadwinner, but social-science studies have shown (and common sense informs) that women generally won’t marry men who earn less than they do. Thus, greater male wages are necessary for family formation and, therefore, for national health.

If anything, though, the new sex-discrimination study understates Western men’s disadvantages. Just consider some more disparities that appear to redound to women’s benefit. Quotations are from, and information is according to, JTest28.com:

• “WAR: Men, not women, fight and die in battle [Dept. Defense — Vietnam Casualties 47,369 men vs 74 women].”

• “MURDER: Men are murdered at a rate almost 5 times that of women [Dept. Health & Human Services — 26,710 men vs 5,700 women].”

• “JURY BIAS: Women are acquitted of spousal murder at a rate 9 times that of men [Bureau Justice Statistics — 1.4% of men vs 12.9% of women].”

• “COURT BIAS: Men are sentenced 2.8 times longer than women for spousal murder [Bureau Justice Statistics — men at 17 years vs women at 6 years].”

• “DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Even though study after study shows that women are the majority of the initiators of domestic violence … Congress passed the obviously anti-male VAWA [Violence against Women Act] and VAWA II.”

Of course, there will always be outcome differences between the sexes because men and women are inherently different, and some of the above disparities may reflect just norms. Yet an anti-male spirit does imbue the modern West.

Don’t expect any number of facts to change the media narrative that women are oppressed, however. For what Napoleon said about history also applies to the subject of current events: It’s too often “a series of agreed-upon myths.”

Image: Bojan89 via iStock / Getty Images Plus