“Transgender” Ideology Threatens Women’s Sports; Navratilova Shunned

The insanity known as “transgender” ideology is wrecking women’s sports, recent track events at which men competed as women show.

Men who pretend they are women repeatedly prevail in such contests, a trend that recently prompted lesbian tennis star Martina Navratilova, the nine-time Wimbledon champ and homosexual “rights” advocate, to denounce the events as “unfair” to women.

“Trans activists” denounced Navratilova. The Czech tennis star, they claim, is transphobic and “stereotyping” because the data do not show that men who compete in women’s sports always win.

Maybe, but they win enough, apparently, to have gotten a top woman athlete’s attention.

Young Man Winning Big in Women’s Track

Turtleboy Sports reported on the case of a young man competing as a woman, Cece Telfer, who is dominating the fairer sex with little problem at college track meets.

Telfer, called Craig before the big switch, “was a pretty good hurdler and all around athlete for the Franklin Pierce men’s track team last year,” Turtleboy reported last week. “He was coming along nicely and set up for a strong senior year.”

But then, the website reported, he made a change:

Craig decided that he was really Cece, and wanted to compete with women. In a sane world this would not be allowed, since Craig is a biological male who has 21 years of male growth that gives him advantages over women. He would immediately be levels above every female he competed against.

But this is not a sane world, and in the name of social justice we have to pretend that this is fair and OK. Today was the Northeast 10 Conference Championship meet. Cece Taylor won all three events that he ran in, because he got to compete against a bunch of biological women, AKA real women.

Those events included the 200-meter dash and the 60-meter hurdles.

The women’s hurdles are much easier for Telfer:

Keep in mind, in the hurdles there is a distinct advantage for being taller. The men’s hurdles are six inches taller than the women’s hurdles, and closer together, and CeCe [Telfer] is very tall.

Because he’s a dude. He can literally step over hurdles like they’re barely there. For the last 21 years his bones have been growing like any biological male, his muscles have been getting stronger like any biological male, and there is testosterone running through his body. All of these things give him unfair advantages. In a sane world we would call this cheating. But in America in 2019 we call it social progress.

Turtleboy predicts that Telfer will “win the National Championship too. Because he’s a dude competing against women.”

Whether Telfer takes hormone treatments is unclear. The NCAA’s rules say that a “trans female (MTF) transgender student-athlete who is not taking hormone treatments related to gender transition may not compete on a women’s team.”

Following the news on Telfer came the story about the two boys in Connecticut who are setting records because they compete in girls’ sports.

“It’s up to women to put a stop to this,” Turtleboy rightly concluded. “Men crossing over into women’s sports does not affect other men in a negative way. But it hurts women.”

Navratilova Shunned

Navratilova, a longtime campaigner for homosexual rights whose coaches included the “transgender” Renee Richards, is trying to stop it.

“You can't just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women,” she tweeted in December. “There must be some standards, and having a penis and competing as a woman would not fit that standard.”

On February 17, she wrote a column for the Times of London that invited her banishment from polite company. Wrote Navratilova:

To put the argument at its most basic: a man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organization is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires.... It’s insane and it’s cheating. I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her. It would not be fair.

Sane girls and women forced to compete against boys and men agree, but radical “trans activists” such as Rachel McKinnon, a “transwoman” who won a world women’s world cycling championship in October, say anyone holding such views is a “transphobe.”

Athletes Ally, an “LGBTQ” sports group, booted Navratilova off its advisory board.

