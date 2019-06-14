Media Expert Challenging Conservatives, Christians to Unplug From Secular Media Giant AT&T

A Christian media expert is challenging fellow conservatives to sever their ties with AT&T over the media giant’s blatant disregard for conservative and faith- and family-friendly values. David McQuade, a prominent faith-and-family media consultant who founded the world’s first Christian music video network, Z Music Television, in 1991, noted that with its acquisition last year of cable television and entertainment/news icon Time Warner, AT&T has also taken on a key role in the production and dissemination of televised content aggressively at odds with the conservative and religious values embraced by a majority of Americans.

Among the overtly secular, sexualized, and left-tilting assets acquired by AT&T with its 2018 federal judge-facilitated (and DOJ opposed) buyout of Time Warner were such cable television staples as HBO, Cinemax, and TBS — founded more than a generation ago by 1980s liberal stalwart Ted Turner.

However, wrote McQuade in a recent extensive op-ed piece published by World Net Daily, the crown jewel in AT&T’s radical leftist media acquisition was also Turner’s pride and joy — CNN. Addressing conservative and Christian consumers who use AT&T for their cable television or cellphone service, McQuade noted that with AT&T’s purchase of Time Warner, “the once withering ‘news network’ has again found a solid financial footing, thanks to your generosity via AT&T Mobile and DirecTV subscriptions, AT&T’s bread-and-butter business.”

McQuade noted that since AT&T’s Time Warner acquisition, CNN has become “more ideologically driven, more doggedly anti-Trump ... more intolerant of conservative ideals, more committed to late-term abortion on demand, more sympathetic to ‘democratic socialism,’ and far more committed to the get-Trump ‘impeachment’ narrative.”

And, he challenged, much of that increased boldness is being funded via cellphone and cable/satellite television fees paid by conservative and Christian consumers. “Your ongoing partnership with AT&T will ensure that anti-Trump, anti-conservative CNN personalities continue to be generously compensated as they fan the flames of civil unrest and gin up a dangerous level of division — a level of division about to boil over,” challenged McQuade.

However, AT&T’s Time Warner acquisition has placed it on potentially tenuous financial footing. “As a result of the mega-merger,” wrote McQuade, “AT&T is reportedly attempting to shoulder the most onerous and obscene debt load of any non-financial services company in American history, taking on an unprecedented $60 billion to complete their heady $85.4 billion acquisition.”

Add that to AT&T’s existing debt for other acquisitions such as its 2015 purchase of DirecTV, and it’s not difficult to see that “the uber-progressive communications giant is over its skis an unprecedented $180 billion,” wrote McQuade, making it, he added, particularly vulnerable to the exodus of conservative and faith-minded customers unwilling to fund agendas at odds with their values.

McQuade advised that because of its massive debt, AT&T has inadvertently placed in the hands of its millions of conservative and faith-minded consumers the wherewithal to force a cultural shift across the nation. “All you need do is gently ‘pull’ the lever they’ve inexplicably placed in your hands and immediately switch mobile and television providers to one of many other great choices available today,” he wrote. “In so doing, you will help forever change the media landscape” and force AT&T to pay attention to consumers who are “committed to making America great again.”

He predicted that “when the neck that turns the head of media, AT&T, begins to pay attention to the values of conservatives and Christians — and they most certainly will out of self-preservation — other notedly progressive corporations like Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and Google will quickly sit up, take notice, and reconsider their role in life as heavy-handed, partisan liberal proxies.”

In a challenge to conservative and faith-minded Americans, McQuade concluded, “I think we all know deep down that we are witnessing a battle-royal for the heart, soul, and future of our once ‘Nation Under God.’ As Christians or conservatives in a market-driven culture, we have every right to redirect our vast purchasing power into companies that don’t use our own money to bludgeon us. Therefore, #iDisconnect from AT&T.”

Image: Luismt94 / Wikimedia Commons