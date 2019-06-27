Survey Shows Young Adults Moving Away From LGBTQ Tolerance

A prominent homosexual activist group is sounding an alarm over the results of its own research showing young adults moving away from their traditional tolerance toward homosexuality and LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning) individuals and issues.

The Accelerating Acceptance survey, conducted by the Harris polling group on behalf of the “gay rights” organization GLAAD, found that 18- to 34-year-old adults have begun to shift away from their tolerance for those identifying as LGBTQ than in previous surveys over the past two years.

The survey of 1,754 self-identifying non-LGBTQ American adults between the ages of 18 and 34 found that 33 percent said they would be uncomfortable having one of their own children placed in a class with an LGBTQ teacher, an increase from 29 percent among that age group in 2017 and 25 percent in 2016.

The report also found that 39 percent of young adults would be uncomfortable discovering that their child had been on the receiving end of an LGBTQ-themed history lesson in school — a significant increase from 30 percent in 2017 and 27 percent in 2016.

Overall, the survey found that only 45 percent of 18- to 34-year-old respondents would be “very” or “somewhat” comfortable around LGBTQ people or with LGBT issues — a sharp decline from 53 percent in 2017 and 63 percent in 2016.

GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis expressed the shock and dismay many homosexual activists felt over the apparent shift among younger adults toward traditional sexual and gender values. “In the first three years of the Harris Poll study, the Accelerating Acceptance report showed positive momentum year-over-year, with Americans stating they were more comfortable with LGBTQ people and more supportive of LGBTQ issues,” Ellis recalled.

The growing disconnect among young adults toward LGBTQ tolerance reflected in the latest report Ellis blamed on a supposed “rise in divisive rhetoric both in politics and in culture,” which has resulted in “a negative influence on younger Americans,” along with “an alarming pattern of anti-LGBTQ violence and discrimination.” She challenged that “LGBTQ people and allies must urgently address today’s cultural crisis by being visible and vigilant.”

However, Glenn Stanton of the conservative Christian group Focus on the Family told the news site ChristianHeadlines.com that he thought the decreasing LGBTQ tolerance among young adults “has to do with the fact that the gay movement continues to over-play its hand and that will certainly continue. Rather than simply being ‘live and let live,’ they are forcing Americans to embrace their politics, and often with overwhelming muscle and the life-crushing public accusations of a person’s so-called ‘bigotry’ and ‘hatefulness’ if they dare disagree.”